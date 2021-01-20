Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
BW ESG acquires leading ESG service provider BuzzWord

GREENWICH, UNITED STATES, January 20, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- BW ESG LLC (“BW ESG”) is pleased to announce that it has recently completed the recapitalization of BuzzWord, Inc. (“BuzzWord”) in partnership with its founder and CEO, Leah Haygood. As part of the transaction, BW ESG has acquired a majority stake in BuzzWord, while Ms. Haygood has retained a minority stake in the business and continues to serve as President. The financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Founded in 1999, BuzzWord is a leading provider of environmental, social and governance (“ESG”) solutions for Fortune 500 corporations. BuzzWord provides strategic, reporting and analytical services to empower its clients to report and achieve their ESG and sustainability goals. BuzzWord is the first transaction for BW ESG, a recently-formed platform to develop and acquire scalable solutions for leaders in the ESG field.

BW ESG is led by James Lindstrom. Mr. Lindstrom has led as Chairman, CEO and CFO and invested in several publicly-traded, global businesses, including Providence Service Corp., IES Holdings, Centrue Financial Corporation and ChiRex Inc., all of which generated exceptional outcomes for their stakeholders. Mr. Lindstrom currently serves on the Board of Directors of Frontpoint Security and materialsIn.

