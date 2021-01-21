JUST LAUNCHED! The World’s Smallest Sensors Are Now Certified For Remote Monitoring in Potential Explosive Atmospheres

The sensors can measure critical parameters in explosive atmospheres, like humidity, temperature, and proximity/presence.

They can be deployed directly on/in other Ex protected equipment since they have their own Ex protection.

detect condition changes at an early stage, taking the guesswork and errors out of manual inspections

DT Sensors are the size of a stamp and can fit anywhere

Managers and workers optimize time and manual work on inspection and maintenance

Two Norwegian Companies Partnered up to Enable Sensor-Based Preventative Maintenance of Equipment Installed In Potential Explosive Atmospheres

enable our system of small, efficient, powerful, and adaptable sensors to bring useful insights for more efficient and sustainable operations in hazardous areas”
— Bengt Johannes Lundberg
OSLO, NORWAY, January 21, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, Disruptive Technologies (DT), the Norwegian developer of the world’s smallest wireless sensors, has partnered with Ex-tech Group, an Ex area expert. Disruptive Technologies sensors are the smallest in the world (19 x 19 x 2.5 mm), have an IP68 rating, and can withstand very high temperatures. They are now officially certified to be placed in Ex-zones by Ex-tech Group, the Norwegian explosion protection and Ex compliance expert.

The sensors can measure critical parameters in explosive atmospheres, like humidity, temperature, and proximity/presence. They can be deployed directly on/in other Ex protected equipment since they have their own Ex protection. The sensor solution offers continuous accurate monitoring and reporting of operational data.

*The Ex-certified sensor solution can detect condition changes at an early stage, taking the guesswork and errors out of manual inspections.
*Through alerts and automation, staff receives warnings of faults and incidents before they happen, guaranteeing fewer incidents, increased equipment lifetime, and peace of mind.
*Managers and workers optimize time and manual work on inspection and maintenance of critical equipment which allows them to spend time on more creative and rewarding work.

“The Ex-tech Group and DT’s sensing technology will revolutionize the way we view maintenance offshore”, says Ingulf Egeland, Co-founder and CTO of Ex-tech Group, “We will enable customers to optimize and rationalize maintenance schedules and reduce unwanted maintenance events”.

Our partnership with the Ex-tech Group, a globally certified expert in hazardous areas, will enable our system of small, efficient, powerful, and adaptable sensors to bring useful insights for more efficient and sustainable operations in hazardous areas", says Bengt-Johannes Lundberg, CEO of Disruptive Technologies.

Hydrogen, Oil & Gas, Petrochemical, and Pharmacy companies can now remotely operate, monitor, and control their installations onshore and offshore at a fraction of the cost, reducing manual work, preventing incidents, and gaining accurate important insight that benefits profit, people, and the planet.

About Disruptive Technologies: Founded in 2013, Disruptive Technologies (DT) is the Norwegian developer of the world’s smallest wireless sensors and an award-winning innovator in the IoT market. Our small, efficient, powerful, and adaptable wireless sensors are the best in the world and designed to reach an ever greater number of operational components, making buildings intelligent and sustainable, in minutes.

Disruptive Technologies | World's Smallest Wireless Sensor

About

Disruptive Technologies is the developer of the world’s smallest commercial-grade wireless sensors and a rapidly growing innovator in the IoT market. The Internet-of-Things promised a self-sufficient world of interconnectedness, but the technology was expensive, cumbersome and limited. It also came with a range of new privacy and security concerns, hindering adoption. In 2013, we saw this as an opportunity for a major constructive disruption. We created a system of small, efficient, powerful and adaptable sensors to reach an ever greater number of operational components. We also made data encryption a core priority.

Learn more about Disruptive Technologies

