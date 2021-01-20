LaRose Applauds Signing of HB 473, Legislation He Promoted to Protect the Display of Ohio's State Motto In Conjunction With Our State Seal

COLUMBUS – Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose cheered the signing of HB 473, a bill advocated by the Secretary that allows Ohio’s state seal to be paired with the state motto.

The appearance of the state seal is prescribed in both the Ohio constitution and state law, and prior to HB 473, did not explicitly allow for the state motto to be used as a part of the state seal. Prior to the enactment of this bill, ORC 5.10 (C) said in part “All seals mentioned in this section shall contain the words and devices mentioned in this section and no other” which could have been interpreted to prohibit the use of the state motto. This will not be the case going forward.

“Our state motto – with God, all things are possible, is a statement of faith, steadfast optimism, and hope for the future,” said LaRose. “This powerful statement goes to the heart of who we are as Ohioans and our legislation protects it forever as a cherished component of the Great Seal of the State of Ohio. I want to thank Representative Todd Smith for getting it across the finish line and Governor DeWine for making it law.”

Secretary LaRose encouraged the development of this legislation and spoke on its behalf as a proponent of its passage.

###