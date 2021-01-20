Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
ASUAVEPRODUCTION Visual Projects & Plans for 2021

ASUAVEPRODUCTION

WASHINGTON DC, DC, USA, January 20, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ASUAVEPRODUCTION enters the new year excited to release visual projects this year.

Indigo Suave stated, “We have an exciting lineup for this upcoming year. Many things will be getting released. We have been working hard and storing a lot of projects for everyone to see this year.”

With an exciting line up ranging from visuals with Lulu and Sleaze.Inc and to standalone visuals involving 3D and CGI. This upcoming year will be special and big for ASUAVEPRODCTION. With a new year brings new opportunities and new projects to be seen.

Lulu’s next set of singles are planned to be dropped this January all the way to the end of December. A new song and visual every month will be dropping. To find these visual projects check our website or visit Indigo Suave’s IG page to find the latest.

“For those that tune in and love to watch what we create, you will love the visuals that we have in store for 2021”, stated Indigo Suave.

Martha Williams
ASUAVEPRODUCTION
