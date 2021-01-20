Writers of the Future Discussion Forum Wins Critters Award
The 2020 Critters Annual Readers’ Poll Awards results were announced and Writers of the Future and its Contest winners won many Best of the Year Awards.
This is the second year running that Writers of the Future and winners or judges of the Contest have taken top prizes in the Critters Annual Readers’ Poll.”LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, January 19, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The 2020 Critters Annual Readers’ Poll Awards results were announced on January 16, after three weeks of voting. Writers of the Future and its Contest winners won many Best of the Year Awards in addition to several high honors.
— John Goodwin, President Galaxy Press
These include:
• 1st Place: The Writers of the Future Forum won Best Writers’ Discussion Forum of 2020
• 2nd Place: David Farland, Best Book Editor of 2020
• 1st Place: “Muzik Man” by Wulf Moon for Best Science Fiction and Fantasy Short Story of 2020. Published in Deep Magic magazine, Fall 2020. https://amzn.to/313KGJf
Wulf Moon was a winner in L. Ron Hubbard Presents Writers of the Future, Volume 35.
• 2nd Place: “Yellow and Pink,” by Leah Ning for Best Science Fiction & Fantasy Short Story of 2020. L. Ron Hubbard Presents Writers of the Future, Volume 36. Galaxy Press https://galaxypress.com/product/writers-of-the-future-volume-36-trade-paperback-9781619866591/
• 1st Place: Wulf Moon for Best Author of 2020. www.driftweave.com
John Goodwin, President Galaxy Press, stated, “This is the second year running that Writers of the Future and winners or judges of the Contest have taken top prizes in the Critters Annual Readers’ Poll.” He noted that the Writers & Illustrators of the Future Podcast had just posted an episode on “the value of the Writers of the Future Forum to improving one’s craft.” www.writersofthefuture.com/podcast
Over 2500 people from around the world voted in the poll, which recognizes achievements in 41 publishing-related categories. The poll is hosted by Critters Writers Workshop, the first writers’ workshop on the web, founded in 1995, home to tens of thousands of writers.
Voters were allowed to leave comments under each category, which included the following for the Best Discussion Forum:
“An international forum for aspiring writers, pooling their knowledge to write professional stories and to help one another succeed!”
“If you want to find support and help for you as an author, this is the place.”
“Friendly, helpful, inspiring ... I just can’t say enough good things about the Forum. The past winners are all generous and willing to share their tips with new writers. Forum friends are always glad to provide support and assistance to one another. Together, we’ve congratulated the winners and encouraged friends who received rejects. We watched each other grow, improve, and succeed. Because of the Forum, I found a community of friends who shared my devotion, dedication, and obsession for writing stories.”
“Absolutely the best place for budding science fiction and fantasy writers to get amazing support and advice.”
For 37 years, L. Ron Hubbard’s Writers & Illustrators of the Future Contests have helped launch careers for over 800 writers and artists with thousands of stories published and art printed. Winners of the Contests have gone on to win just about every major award and have published 33 New York Times bestselling books. Both Contests are open to all amateur writers and illustrators anywhere in the world, are free to enter, and participants maintain the rights to their story or art.
For more information on the Writers & Illustrators program, visit www.writersofthefuture.com.
John Goodwin
Galaxy Press
+1 3234663310
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
About the Writers of the Future Discussion Forum