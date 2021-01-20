New Year, New Bonus - Tbay is starting the year with a couple more rewards for all gift card sellers
EINPresswire.com/ -- Singapore/Tbay, the global, professional platform offering customers gift card transactions, strictly qualifies and manages its external card sales corporations. The mission of Tbay is to make it fairer for gift card transactions.
In the past, the instant settlement for each order, strict compensation mechanism, and fast payment on Tbay have completely changed people's gift card trading habits and solved the trust crisis in the gift card industry. From last Christmas giveaway campaign, Tbay has gained many customers' favour which will promote Tbay to firmly fulfill its mission.
In the spirit of this new year, Tbay wishes to show its profound gratitude and appreciation for the trust and favour from loyal partners, So Tbay is committed to giving back even more! Starting from January 11th to January 31st, Tbay official is bringing a new year's immense happiness to all users by rewarding them them 10,000 USD in total 5,000,000 naira.
Join - Sign up & Sell Gift Card
· Create an account on Tbay (https://h5.tbay.store)
· Start selling gift cards by follow this tutorial
· Get points from gift card sales
Share - Refer Friends & Referee Sell Gift Card
· Referrer share the unique referral code that is below the user's Tbay name- The referee sign up with this referral code
· The referee sells gift cards for cash
· Referrer will also get points from his referee's gift card sales
Earn - Get Points & Share 10,000 USD From Selling and Referring
· Campaign Time- January 11th 00:00:00 ~January 31st 23:59:59（Singapore Time）
· Point Calculation- Referrer's total points = points from referrer's gift card sales + points from referrer's referees' gift card sales
· Rewards Sharing Rule-
* 1 points = 1 usd the user got from his gift card sales
* Tbay users with their total points ranking in the top 500 can share the $10,000 rewards
* For detailed reward amount according to points, go to Tbay campaign landing page or ask Tbay customers care representative, WhatsApp: +8618059776352
Note:
* About Rankings- If the two users have the same total point rankings in the campaign time, the user whose order completed time getting ahead has the priority to share the awards.
* About Available Gift Cards- Steam wallet, Google Play Store, iTunes, eBay, Amazon, Sephora, American Express, One Vanilla, Nike, Bitrefill, Nordstrom, Mastercard, Walmart, Macy, etc.
Redemption Method - Withdraw USD to Tbay Wallet & Sell it for Naira
My/ Menu-Referral Reward- Withdraw (to Tbay wallet)- Exchange USD to Naira
Note:
* If entrance of this referral campaign cannot be seen at the Tbay app, please go to Apple Store/Google Play Store to download the latest update of the Tbay app.
* The reward will be issued as soon as the campaign completed, please withdraw it into personal Tbay wallet in time, then exchange usd to naira by following this tutorial.
More Campaign, More Bonus For Each Month: Tbay will deliver even more campaigns to every new and old customer every month. Interested? Join Tbay and help create a great service that fits everyone's needs.
2020.12 Tbay Christmas Gift (finished)
2021.01 New Year, New Bonus (pending)
2021.02 Is Coming...
...
For more a detailed guide of this campaign, please visit the Tbay blog by clicking https://tbay.store/blog/blog20210112112204795786001h5_EN.html
Taby Tbay reserves the right of final interpretation.
If any additional questions about this referral campaign, please contact Tbay.
Contact Tbay
Email: help@theiabay.com
WhatsApp: +8618059776352
WeChat: T_bay01
Facebook: Tbay
Rebecca Jane
