Major Milestone in the Fight to Defeat COVID-19

The New York State Department of Health works closely with all facilities reporting COVID-19 immunizations to ensure timely and accurate data is captured. As such, updates may occur as new data becomes available, and previously published data may change.

Frequently Asked Questions

Where does vaccination data come from?

This report is created by the New York State Department of Health primarily from data reported to the New York State Immunization Information System (NYSIIS) and the New York City Citywide Immunization Registry (NYC CIR).

How often is this data updated?

Data on the dashboard is updated daily. New York State Department of Health requires all New York State vaccinating facilities to report all COVID-19 vaccination administration data within 24 hours of administration to state and city immunization system(s). Doses received is updated on a weekly basis.

Where can I find more information about New York’s COVID-19 vaccination effort?

Get information on New York State’s vaccine distribution plan and phases.

For other information on New York State's COVID-19 vaccination effort read our full list of frequently asked questions.

Who can get the vaccine now, and when will I be able to?

The Federal Government determines how much vaccine New York State receives. The Federal Government has only given New York approximately 200,000- 300,000 vaccines/week for over 7 million people who are currently eligible – as a result supply is very limited.

Vaccines are available at pharmacies, hospitals, mass vaccination sites operated by New York State, local health departments, and other providers statewide – please contact your provider of choice to schedule your vaccine appointment.

Eligible New Yorkers can receive a vaccination through a network of State-run sites distributing vaccine statewide – to determine eligibility and schedule appointments at New York State-run vaccination sites only, use the Am I Eligible app. Eligible New Yorkers can also make an appointment at a New York State operated vaccine site at ny.gov/vaccine or through the New York State COVID-19 Vaccination Hotline from 7am - 10pm, 7 days a week at 1-833-NYS-4-VAX (1-833-697-4829).

Due to limited supply of the COVID vaccine from the federal government, it could take up to 14 weeks or longer for eligible New Yorkers to schedule their vaccine shot.​

What explains any discrepancies in number of doses allocated on NYS dashboard compared to the CDC website?

The CDC website includes a total number of doses reserved for New York State to date, inclusive of doses reserved for the federally-run Long Term Care Facility Program and doses scheduled for shipment to New York State for the current or subsequent week. New York State’s Vaccine Tracker includes all weekly dose allocations fully received by New York State healthcare distribution sites. As weekly dose allocations arrive throughout the week, the allocation numbers on NYS’ dashboard will update weekly with the number of doses received by New York State healthcare distribution sites over the past week. New York State’s Vaccine Tracker does not include doses reserved by the federal government for the federally-run Long Term Care Facility program.

Resources

Vaccine Metrics