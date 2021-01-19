Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Traffic Advisories for Week of January 18, 2021

Traffic Advisories for Week of January 18, 2021

Please note: The District Department of Transportation (DDOT) will suspend construction and work zones on Monday, January 18, 2021 and Wednesday, January 20, 2021 in observance of Martin Luther King Day and Inauguration Day, respectively.

The mission of the District Department of Transportation (DDOT) is to enhance the quality of life for District residents and visitors by ensuring that people, goods, and information move efficiently and safely with minimal adverse impact on residents and the environment. 

Follow us on Twitter for transportation-related updates and more; like us on Facebook and follow us on Instagram. Visit the website at ddot.dc.gov. Visit goDCgo.com for more information on transportation options in the District.

