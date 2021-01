FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Media Contacts

Traffic Advisories for Week of January 18, 2021

Please note: The District Department of Transportation (DDOT) will suspend construction and work zones on Monday, January 18, 2021 and Wednesday, January 20, 2021 in observance of Martin Luther King Day and Inauguration Day, respectively.

