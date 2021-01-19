FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Media Contacts

DC Circulator Service Modification Update

(Washington, DC) – Effective January 19, the District Department of Transportation (DDOT) is modifying service on the DC Circulator Rosslyn - Dupont Circle route due to Key Bridge area traffic closures implemented by the United States Secret Service. There will also be a special shuttle in operation between the Congress Heights Metro Station to the Anacostia Metro Station. The DC Circulator routes with modified service operations due to the 59th Presidential Inauguration are as follows:

DC CIRCULATOR

The Rosslyn - Dupont Circle (RSDP) route is suspended from January 19 through January 21.

The Georgetown - Union Station (GTUS) route isoperating a special shuttle for the western portion of the route through January 21. The shuttle service begins at 34th Street NW and Wisconsin Avenue NW (eastbound) to Pennsylvania Avenue NW and 24th Street NW via Wisconsin Avenue NW and M Street NW. Buses will loop at Washington Circle NW and head westbound on K Street NW back to 34th Street NW and Wisconsin Avenue NW.

The Woodley Park (WP) route is operating normal stops on P Street NW and 14th Street NW. There is no service downtown. Buses will turn around at Thomas Circle and the following stops are not being serviced through January 21: 13th Street NW at K Street NW; 14th Street NW at I Street NW; and 14th Street NW and K Street NW.

The Congress Heights - Union Station (CHUS) route is operating a special shuttle between the Congress Height Metro Station to the Anacostia Metro Station. The route will make all the scheduled CHUS stops between the stations.

The Eastern Market - L'Enfant Plaza (EMLP) route isdetouring on the western end of the route in and around L’Enfant Plaza. The final stop for the route is on M Street SW at 7th Street SW. Buses are bypassing stops at 7thStreet SW and D Street SW (L’Enfant Plaza Metro Station); 7th Street SW and Maine Avenue SW; and 7th Street SW and I Street SW, northbound and southbound. Service resumes on M Street SW.

The National Mall (NM) route is suspended until January 25, 2021 at 5:00 a.m.

For the latest information about service adjustments, please follow us on Twitter @DCCirculator.

For the latest information about the 59th Presidential Inauguration, please visit inauguration.dc.gov or text INAUG2021 to 888-777 for the latest safety, street closures, weather alerts, transit updates & more information.

###

The District Department of Transportation's mission is to equitably deliver a safe, sustainable, and reliable multimodal transportation network for all residents and visitors of the District of the District of Columbia.

Follow us on Twitter for transportation-related updates and more; like us on Facebook and follow us on Instagram. Visit the website at ddot.dc.gov. Visit goDCgo.com for more information on transportation options in the District.