Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 922 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 204,374 in the last 365 days.

Appellate Clerk's Office in Nashville Experiencing Phone Issues

The Appellate Court Clerk's office is experiencing intermittent issues with its phone system in Nashville. If you are unable to reach the Clerk's office in Nashville by phone, you can reach the office by email at appellatecourtclerk@tncourts.gov or by calling the Knoxville (865-594-6700) or Jackson (731-423-5840) office. The Nashville Supreme Court Building was without phone service for a week after the Christmas Day explosion in Nashville and continues to experience unpredictable outages as repair work continues. 

You just read:

Appellate Clerk's Office in Nashville Experiencing Phone Issues

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.