Susan Hensel Gallery Celebrating Online Move With New Exhibit
The grand reopening of Susan Hensel Gallery in a new online space is kicking off with an exhibit by fiber artist Ingrid Restemayer opening on February 15th.
Paralyzed in the studio, I spent the early parts of the pandemic studying, trying to understand how the art market is changing as a result of all this.”MINNEAPOLIS, MN, USA, January 19, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The grand reopening of Susan Hensel Gallery in a new online space is kicking off with an exhibit by fiber artist Ingrid Restemayer opening on February 15th.
— Artist Susan Hensel
In response to the devastating effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on brick-and-mortar galleries, the Susan Hensel Gallery is making its work available on Artsy.net. The popular online art marketplace will allow the gallery to sell to a much wider audience, beginning immediately and remaining long after restrictions from the pandemic have ended.
About the move, gallery owner Susan Hensel says, “Paralyzed in the studio, I spent the early parts of the pandemic studying with Christie’s Auction House, Praxis Center for Aesthetic Studies and various other people and agencies, both paid for and free, trying to understand how the art market is changing as a result of all this… I decided it was the right time to re-open the programming of Susan Hensel Gallery as a curated online gallery…”
To commemorate this exciting transition, Susan Hensel Gallery will exhibit a new show with work fully available online. Running from February 15th through April 15th, the gallery will be featuring Restemayer’s Stitches on the Path to Here. The series features paper, etching and hand-stitched embroidery to create calm yet captivating scrolls.
Restemayer is a Minneapolis-based artist who creates collage with precisely etched prints on Japanese paper. She then arranges these, combining them with embroidered lines and other visual elements. Her work has been featured in numerous solo and group exhibitions nationally and abroad, as well as appearing in multiple permanent collections. Stitches on the Path to Here will be available through Susan Hensel Gallery’s Artsy.net portal.
Visit Artsy.net/susan-hensel-gallery to see the new online space, and look for Stitches on the Path to Here beginning February 15th.
About Susan Hensel Gallery: The focus of Susan Hensel Gallery is on compelling objects, meaningful use of materials and engaging sculpture. It is a gallery where experimental ideas and works of the hand join to create unique sensory experiences. This focus will continue as the gallery engages customers on Artsy.net.
Susan Hensel Gallery opened on September 10th, 2004 as a gallery and workspace presenting 5-6 shows per year in a handsome, intimate space. In 2013 it incorporated Susan Hensel’s own studio.
While now making it’s collection available online through Artsy.net, the Susan Hensel Gallery is still committed to maintaining its physical gallery on Cedar Avenue, a main thoroughfare in south Minneapolis.
