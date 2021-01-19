Tokyo Kuntpunch Welcomes Stand-Up Comedian & Host of This Irish American Life Katharyn Henson on Hooking From Home
Tokyo Kuntpunch hosts Hooking From Home every Wednesday at 9pm ET on YouTube
Live This Wednesday, January 20 on YouTube at 9pm ET/6pm PT
I met Katharyn Henson on the Letz Get Loud podcast and I remember being super curious about her especially cos she was selling a calendar with pictures of her bathing in noodles”NEW YORK, NY, USA, January 19, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Comedian Tokyo Kuntpunch welcomes stand-up comedian Katharyn Henson to Hooking From Home this Wednesday, January 20 at 9pm ET/6pm PT live on YouTube at www.youtube.com/tokyokuntpunch
— Tokyo Kuntpunch host of Hooking From Home
“I met Katharyn Henson on the Letz Get Loud podcast with Larry Beyah and Josie Dion way pre-pandemic,” says Tokyo. “She had been doing comedy for four years, then just decided to move to London where they were giving her more love, so to say. I remember being super curious about her especially cos she was selling a calendar with pictures of her bathing in noodles. I later ran into her at NYCC on a night we were both performing and I watched her smash. Now she’s in Melbourne and I have been dying to catch up with her, so I am so excited to find out the latest with her and her podcast, This Irish American Life.”
About Tokyo Kuntpunch:
Tokyo Kuntpunch hails from projects of Beverly Hills and more recently MacArthur Park, the most famous drug park in Los Angeles. She spent her formative years in the cult depicted in the Netflix documentary "Holy Hell." Kuntpunch also performs music under her moniker, Hung Yung Terrarist and you can check it out here www.hungyungterrarist.com She speaks seven languages, and raps in three on her latest self-titled album, “Hung Yung Terrarist,” including French and Dothraki, the fictitious language from the hit series "Game of Thrones.” She has over 1M plays on Spotify, 750K video views in Japan, and 317K video views in Asia.
Kuntpunch has performed at The Comedy Store, The Stand, The Ice House, The Laugh Factory, and appeared on Kill Tony. After that appearance Tony went on to talk about her on The Greg Fitzsimmons podcast and with Adam 22 on the No Jumper podcast. Tokyo has been a guest on SiriusXM’s All Out Show, Karen Hunter, The Bonfire, I Want Radio and The Christy Canyon Show, as well as on popular podcasts, Race Wars, Jason Ellis’ High and Dry, The SDR Show, The Chip Chipperson Show, The Wet Spot, Mornin’ with Bill and Joanna and In Hot Water. She most recently appeared on 50 Cent’s website This is 50 https://thisis50.com/?s=hung+yung+terrarist
Tokyo Kuntpunch in NYC