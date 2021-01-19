Airspace Link Supports COVID-19 Test Kit Deliveries by Drone at SUNY Upstate University Hospital in Syracuse
The COVID Humanitarian UAS Response Partnership (CHURP) demonstrates the power of drones for improving medical transport while operating safely over citiesDETROIT, MI, USA, January 19, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Airspace Link, Inc., the leading North American provider of solutions designed to help state and local government agencies better plan for and manage the safe integration of drones into their communities, worked with the city of Syracuse in New York to integrate and transform key data into meaningful ground risk insights relevant to drone operations. Airspace Link’s AirHub platform provides the geospatial services and digital infrastructure necessary to support the planning of safe and FAA-compliant drone operations. The solution is the first of its kind to bring together key data from the FAA and state and local governments to help unlock new advanced, autonomous drone solutions for public safety and health care services. The AirHub™ platform also provides important insights about the airspace allowing the City to create local advisories, such as the one used last week to alert drone operators to stay clear of the operation at State University of New York (SUNY) Upstate University Medical Hospital.
The deliveries that were piloted last week by DroneUp, a leading drone services provider, proved the power of using new drone technologies to move COVID-19 test kits from the hospital to a biotech building. The drone flight distance was about a half mile from the drone launch site at the hospital’s helipad to the biotech building. The tests showed that the drone could safely reach the site in as little as three minutes and that the total round-trip time including package drop-off was no more than eight minutes. Reducing the time to transport test kits between facilities, will help to speed up the time to get results back to patients.
Lisa Peterson, Vice President of Business Development for Airspace Link, was on-site for the demonstrations and is also part of the COVID Humanitarian UAS Response Partnership team, (CHURP). “SUNY Upstate University Medical Hospital is at the tip of the spear in terms of showing the benefits of these new drone technologies for improving medical treatment for the citizens of Syracuse as well as the broader health care industry as a whole,” Peterson said. “This was also important since the drone flew in the middle of the city during the day over people, requiring a special approval from the FAA. I believe this went a long way to help citizens of Syracuse realize how drones can be safely integrated into their community.”
Airspace Link is a partner of Esri, a leading geospatial information services platform used by the city of Syracuse for managing key data. This made it easy for Airspace Link to surface the ground risks associated with this operation, so pilots could understand what hazards to avoid. AirHub™ for Government integrates with Esri’s ArcGIS platform.
During the operation, the SUNY Upstate University Medical campus police monitored the operation using drones. As an FAA-approved solution provider for Low Altitude Authorization and Notification Capabilities (LAANC), Airspace Link supported this operation by enabling the pilots to obtain the necessary authorizations to fly in controlled airspace. Airspace Link’s AirHub for Pilots solution provides LAANC across 700 airports in the U.S. This is also a key technology enabler for UAS traffic management systems.
“We are looking forward to our continued work with the city of Syracuse to help them put in the proper foundation to support the fast adoption of drone technologies by businesses and recreational users, which is driving more drone traffic in the local airspace,” said Michael Healander, CEO of Airspace Link. “Our solution empowers the city with the data-driven insights, planning tools, and digital infrastructure that will help the COVID-19 test kit drone delivery services and future drone operations, safely scale.”
About Airspace Link, Inc:
Airspace Link, Inc. is an FAA Approved UAS Service Supplier (USS) of the Low Altitude Authorization & Notification Capability (LAANC). A cloud-based platform founded by Detroit, Michigan based founder Michael Healander. Airspace Link's low-altitude drone infrastructure is deployed to local communities and airports to support the safe use of recreational and commercial drone use in the region. These capabilities provide a new type of Smart City mobility infrastructure supporting the growth of drone operations, drone service providers, drone manufactures, package delivery, and air taxi in the future. Airspace Link’s world headquarters is located at 1250 Library Street, Suite 61, Detroit, MI 48226. Visit https://airspacelink.com/.
