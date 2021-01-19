Hoyer Statement Announcing Guest for the 59th Inaugural Ceremonies

"I am honored to invite Maryland Democratic Party Chair Yvette Lewis, a dear friend and a constituent from the Fifth District, to join me as my guest for the 59th Inaugural Ceremonies at the Capitol on Wednesday. Maryland proudly cast its ten electoral votes for President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris, and Ms. Lewis will be representing the thousands of Marylanders who engaged personally in the democratic process over the last year to bring change to our nation. As we celebrate this inauguration, we are particularly moved that the first woman and first person of color will become the Vice President of the United States. I am honored to invite Ms. Lewis to join me for this historic swearing-in, a milestone all Marylanders and all Americans ought to watch with pride."