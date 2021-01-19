Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 860 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 204,292 in the last 365 days.

Trooper Saves Woman in Partially Submerged Vehicle

On January 14th, 2021 Trooper Connor Wager responded to a rollover crash south of Emigrant on River Road.

After arriving on scene, he found a vehicle on its roof with the front end completely submerged in the Yellowstone River.

The driver was trapped inside the vehicle and the water was nearly freezing. Realizing that this was a potentially life-threatening situation, Trooper Wager tethered himself with a rope and entered the frigid water making his way through the fast moving current to the overturned vehicle.

The strong current prevented the rear hatch from opening, so he broke through the rear window with a rescue tool and pulled the woman out of the vehicle.

With the help of first responders on the shoreline, Trooper Wager and the victim were able to make it safely back to shore where the driver was treated by EMS.

Trooper Wager was treated for minor injuries at Livingston HealthCare and released.

You just read:

Trooper Saves Woman in Partially Submerged Vehicle

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.