PropMix launches Prospektr.ai - the first Value and Income investor platform for real estate
EINPresswire.com/ -- PropMix.io a real estate analytics & artificial intelligence company with a large customer base among lenders, appraisers, and realtors, has announced Prospektr.ai - platform that seamlessly connects real estate value and income investors with investor-friendly real estate agents and mortgage lenders.
Powered by nationwide data including mortgages, distressed properties, and sale and rent values on every residential property, investors can easily find and analyze opportunities based on their financial goals such as cap rates, cash flows, return on investment, and so on. Prospektr also provides easy access to financial forecasting models and local trends to help investors make informed decisions.
“Prospektr democratizes the real estate investment market and makes it easy for anyone to learn, research, analyze and make decisions quickly with deep analytics, insights, and recommendations on their fingertips'', said Umesh Harigopal, CEO of PropMix and a 15-year veteran in US real estate investing. “The Prospektr network effect will exponentially grow as we continue to optimize portfolio analytics and financial recommendations using artificial intelligence and reduce the friction across the value chain.“
Prospektr.ai combines large scale data computing and machine learning with on-the-ground investment research experience to rapidly evolve the platform with new data, investor-friendly insights and features.. It offers a unique model for investors to gain free access to the platform to help them with research and decision making. https://www.prospektr.ai
About PropMix
PropMix.io LLC, is a real estate data, insights, and solutions company with deep experience in commercializing Artificial Intelligence. PropMix’s platform and solutions are widely used by mortgage lenders, appraisers, realtors, and investors. Built on industry open standards, PropMix.io empowers users to engage with data, make decisions using insights and build the real estate technology of the future. PropMix was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in New York. http://www.propmix.io
Sakeer Hassan
