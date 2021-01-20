Prolific Marketing Executive Turns Artistry Into Advocacy
Helen Lavelle’s Women In Recovery Collection supports programs to aid those who struggle with addiction.
Art Collections Created to Support Critical CausesSCRANTON, PENNSYLVANIA, USA, January 20, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Artistry meets advocacy in Northeast Pennsylvania painter Helen Lavelle’s new initiative, Painter with a Purpose.
On a quest to put her creativity and ability behind important causes and organizations that make our world better, Lavelle has created a series of collections, with online sales directly supporting their work.
● Women in recovery from addiction
● Conservation and environmental protection
● Diversity, equity and inclusion
● Scholarships for aspiring artists
● People striving to overcome multiple sclerosis
“It took a global pandemic to wake us up–lives and livelihoods lost, systemic racism exposed, Mother Earth threatened,” Lavelle said. “Like any artist painting a picture, I paused, stepped back from the canvas, and considered what needed to be done. I am just doing my part.”
Lavelle, President of Lavelle Strategy Group, has already carved out a prominent spot in the national marketing industry, as well as in her home community in Scranton, Pennsylvania. She is past chair of the American Advertising Federation’s Council of Governors, where she helped over 40,000 industry members navigate through economic, diversity, and government relations challenges. Lavelle also
launched her industry’s Legacy of a Lifetime initiative by directing attention to AAF’s unparalleled commitment to creativity, diversity, education and leadership by honoring industry greats who remain committed to a lifetime of service.
Over the last decade, this advocate dedicated special attention to her own artistry. She has trained among contemporary visionaries around the globe and built an impressive portfolio. Her work has landed in galleries and in private collections.
Now through the sales of specially curated and inspired collections, her paintings will help to elevate these important causes.
“Helen’s art will really help us kick start our company,” Cardinal Change Founder and Principal Constance Cannon Frazier said about the initiative. For her company, Lavelle’s funding will help build curriculum to train leaders in corporations, organizations and universities “so that we can all try to be more inclusive and open in our thinking,” Frazier stated.
Learn more about Painter with a Purpose at www.helenlavelleartist.com
