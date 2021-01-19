Architect Kobi Karp and Developer Yair Levy Discuss the Art of Building Downtown Miami’s Most Luxurious Jewelry Exchange

Developer Yair Levy Rendering of Time Century Jewelry Center to open in mid 2022 Renowned Architect Kobi Karp turns Time Century Jewelry Center into a jewel box

Since making Miami his home, former New York Developer Yair Levy has teamed up with renowned Architect Kobi Karp for his first Florida project

MIAMI, FLORIDA, US, January 19, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The rebirth of downtown Miami has been fueled, in part, by visionary developers who are leaving New York to settle down in Miami. Yair Levy is one of them. Mr. Levy joined forces with renowned Architect Kobi Karp to transform the former Metro Mall, an iconic building in the heart of downtown Miami, into a masterfully designed jewelry center to anchor the country’s second-largest jewelry district. Mr. Levy's Time Century Jewelry Center, at 1 NE First St., is currently undergoing a $50 million renovation and scheduled for completion in mid-2022.

Mr. Levy and Mr. Karp sat down early this month to discuss how their collaborative effort is injecting new life into a building that has played an important role in the evolution of downtown Miami over the decades. You can watch ‘A conversation with Yair Levy and Kobi Karp’ here.

During the interview, Mr. Karp talked about the elements of the architectural design that will position Time Century as a ‘signature’ building in Miami.

“We have a beautiful building with escalators bringing you up multiple floors with three-dimensional open spaces creating an urban street thoroughfare through the building," Mr. Karp said. “So, as you come from North Miami Avenue or you come from First Street, you enter the building and experience it in a three-dimensional fashion, as you experience in many signature buildings around the world.”

Mr. Karp worked very closely with Mr. Levy to turn his vision into reality.

“Yair is a great client because he is very sophisticated and very cultured. So, his vision and our thought process led us to create a design that brings back the original story of the building,” Mr. Karp added. “We exposed the block and the concrete and at the same time we brought crystalline facades to encase what we are promoting and selling, which is jewelry.”

The jewelry center will boast four floors of luxury jewelry retail and wholesale space as well as four additional floors of offices. A large three-story atrium with newly designed escalators and computerized directories will seamlessly direct customers throughout all levels. Most tenants will have unobstructed signage viewable from the main floor. Customers will also benefit from Time Century’s valet parking service and the several newly-built public parking garages steps away from the building.

“With glass storefronts, soaring ceilings, elegant escalators and elevators, and state-of-the-art security, we are attracting local, regional, and national tenants,” Mr. Levy said. “This will be the first luxury high street retail property in downtown Miami’s jewelry district.”

With more than 60 percent of the retail space pre-leased, the wholesale retail space currently available ranges from 500 to 2,000 square feet with rental rates ranging from $65 to $150 per square foot.

Time Century is being developed by Time Century Holdings based in New York. The investment and development firm focuses on mixed-use properties, development sites assemblages in prime locations and retail properties in New York and Florida. Time Century Holdings is led by Mr. Levy, a seasoned New York developer who recently relocated to Florida.

For information on leasing opportunities, please, contact Isis Pellegrino at Isis@tcjewelrycenter.com and 786.534.8550 or visit https://www.timecenturyjewelrycenter.com/