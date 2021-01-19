Alabama Recording Artist HiNix teases fans with titled track STAY DOWN

Artist HiNix Artist HiNix Artist HiNix

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, January 19, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Tuesday, January 19th 2020

Alabama Recording Artist HiNix teases fans with track titled STAY DOWN

LOS ANGELES, CA) – As the new year kicked off to a rocky start and chaos hiding in every corner, it has become evident that the new generation has been coming out in full force, dominating the world for change in politics, sports, and MUSIC. One person quickly making a name for himself is a multi-talented recording artist, songwriter and content creator, HiNix. HiNix is a powerful, emerging voice in music, inspired by his peers while in the studio One day after being in the studio, he discovered an interest in MUSIC and started recording music full time. Quickly realizing an itch for writing and performing. While focusing on his dreams, he saw that his community had no positive role models that youth could look up to and idolize. The talent was untapped. He realized it all could be a reality once he started getting into the studio and saw that things were coming so easy for him. Busy perfecting his craft by writing and constantly putting out great raw visual material, setting a high bar for himself and talent alike. Performing weekly around the country, HiNix approach has left people pondering on what's next for this young bright star. Today, Nix drops his new titled track titled "Stay DOwn" available on all platforms. HiNix can be found on all social media brands like Instagram, Twitter, Tik Tok & more.



About HiNix

Growing up in the small neighborhood of Oakleigh Estates (The Oak) in North Gadsden, Alabama, Treviell Rice “HiNix” had a passion for sports. Like many of his peers, he had dreams of making it to the big leagues. He practiced every day after school, watching basketball games, breaking down plays showing he was passionate about the game, but for him, this dream would quickly come to an end as he would get seriously injured. After the injury, it leads him to reevaluate his future in sports. Focused on making a better life for himself, he questioned if he could escape his drug/crime infected community. One day after being in the studio, he discovered an interest in MUSIC and started recording music full time. Quickly realizing an itch for writing and performing. While focusing on his dreams, he saw that his community had no positive role models that youth could look up to and idolize. The talent was untapped. He realized it all could be a reality once he started getting into the studio and saw that things were coming so easy for him. As he started to record music, he noticed his love for all genres. Not considering himself a rapper, R&B singer… he’s all about vibes, mood, and energy. He wants to be fully creative to voice whatever comes through his hands-on paper. Now moving at fast speed, his dreams are starting to come true. He has started his journey and is ready to take on the world.

PRESS/ CONTACT:

Travon Morris | Travon@BrandBitiousPR.com

Booking/Management CONTACT:

Stanado Brown | 11thStpMgLLC@gmail.com

Stay Down