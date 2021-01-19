Attractive Financing Makes Working at Home Affordable for Telecommuters
Announcing exciting financing offers from Service Finance Company to be offered by Backyard WorkroomRICHARDSON, TEXAS, USA, January 19, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Backyard Workroom, builder of innovative, affordable prefab sheds, can now offer exciting financing programs powered by Service Finance Company. This relationship gives Backyard Workroom the ability to quickly bring their product to market for remote workers providing low monthly payment options.
Working at home is here to stay. During the COVID-19 pandemic, estimates indicate 56% of the workforce (up from 2.9%) is now working remotely and 25-30% will continue to work at home for at least part of the week over the next two years.
Backyard Workroom’s product line of prefab backyard offices range from 10’x10’ to 10’x20’ and feature move-in ready, fully finished exteriors and interiors with engineered wood flooring, electrical outlets, and AC/heating units starting from $14,900. For more information, visit the website: https://BackyardWorkroom.com
“The financing relationship with Service Finance Company gives our company the ability to offer our product to all who are needing a space of their own with financing options for qualified buyers,” announced Eric Benavides, CEO/Founder of Backyard Workroom. “Our customers can now apply online and receive an instant financing decision.”
“Backyard Workroom is an innovative provider of home improvement products with whom we’re really excited to be associated,” said Mark Berch, President of Service Finance. “Their prefab shed product, and its wide range of uses, is a nice addition to our portfolio of products and dealers. Add in our industry-leading suite of finance products, our background in home improvement sales and our in-market support, we’re quite confident we’ll help Backyard Workroom profitably grow their business. Consumers will also appreciate our friendly, easy to understand finance solutions and payment options to comfortably afford the project they desire.”
Service Finance Company is a nationally licensed sales finance company and an approved FHA Title I Lender. The company provides in excess of 60 financing solutions which include promotional and standard installment terms for home improvement contractors enrolled in the SFC Financing Program.
About Backyard Workroom
A Texas-based startup, Backyard Workroom’s design features are unsurpassed. The patent-pending design and assembly process is faster to assemble than any shed on the market. One fixed price includes delivery and installation. Backyard Workroom makes a quality backyard shed at an affordable price now with attractive financing options.
https://backyardworkroom.com/
About Service Finance Company
Service Finance Company, LLC (“SFC”) is a subsidiary of ECN Capital Corp. (TSX: ECN), a publicly traded vendor and finance company. SFC provides financing solutions which include promotional and standard installment terms for home improvement contractors enrolled in the SFC Financing Program. SFC is an FHA Title I Lender and is authorized to conduct business as a sales finance company and third-party servicer in all fifty states and the District of Columbia.
https://www.svcfin.com/.
