Governor Phil Scott Signs H.48; Urges Cities and Towns to Conduct Local Elections by Mail

Montpelier, Vt.—Governor Phil Scott today signed H.48, An act relating to authorizing alternative procedures for 2021 annual municipal meetings in response to COVID-19, and strongly urged municipalities to conduct local elections by mail.

“Although Vermonters value traditions like town meetings and voting in person, I strongly urge local officials to take advantage of the flexibility this law affords by mailing each registered voter a ballot for upcoming elections. Not only would it accomplish the primary objective of helping keep our friends, families, and neighbors safe, but it will also increase access to the democratic process, ensuring Vermonters don’t need to choose between their right to vote and risking attending a town meeting gathering during a pandemic.”

