Watkins Construction & Roofing Opens New Office in Fairhope Alabama

JACKSON, MS, UNITED STATES, January 20, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- Watkins Construction & Roofing, the premiere Jackson and Central Mississippi roofing company, has opened up a third office in the city of Fairhope, AL for even faster roofing services to hurricane Sandy homeowners.“We have been wanting to get into the Alabama coastal areas for a long time, it seemed like the perfect time to go and be a part of the helpful people already there and to make as big a contribution as we possibly can." Stated Michael Dier owner of Watkins Construction & Roofing.Watkins Construction has been committed to the homeowners of the Greater Jackson and Central areas of Mississippi for nearly 20 years, providing roof repairs and roofing services such as asphalt shingle, and metal roofs at the best possible prices while offering quality products from leading manufacturers like the Owens Corning Corporation.Watkins Construction & Roofing specializes in residential roofing as well as commercial roofing services in greater Jackson, and Central Mississippi markets. With many years of experience in the construction and roofing industry, Watkins Construction offers free quotes and digital roof analysis, roof repairs, and maintenance plans. Watkins Construction is a leader in the roofing industry in Mississippi being one of the few Owens Corning Platinum Preferred roofing contractors in Mississippi. Holding several certifications and affiliations with roofing and business organizations, Watkins Construction is also a proud member of the Jackson, MS Better Business Bureau, and the Alabama BBB.About Watkins Construction & RoofingWatkins Construction & Roofing is a full-service commercial and residential roofing company, in business for over 20 years. When you choose Watkins, you choose Five Star customer service and an exceptional roofing system. Our clients refer us and use our company for all their roofing needs due to our commitment to promptness, organization, high-quality products, fair pricing, and dexterity. Watkins has proven experience, a stellar reputation, and the ability required for any sized residential or commercial roofing project

