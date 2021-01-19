Germany : 2020 Article IV Consultation-Press Release; Staff Report; and Statement by the Executive Director for Germany
International Monetary Fund. European Dept.
January 19, 2021
Free Download. Use the free Adobe Acrobat Reader to view this PDF file
Germany managed the first wave of the COVID-19 epidemic relatively well thanks to an early and vigorous public health response. Nonetheless, unprecedented disruptions to economic and social activity caused a deep recession in the first half of 2020. The gradual easing of containment measures since late-April has led to a partial revival of growth, but in late-October a “lockdown light” was announced to counter a new wave of infections, and restrictions were further tightened in mid-December. Significant risks remain about the pace and extent of the recovery as the uncertain course of the epidemic continues to impact economic activity.
Country Report No. 2021/013
regular
English
January 19, 2021
9781513566733/1934-7685
1DEUEA2021001
Paper
80