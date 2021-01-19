Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Germany : 2020 Article IV Consultation-Press Release; Staff Report; and Statement by the Executive Director for Germany

Author/Editor:

International Monetary Fund. European Dept.

Publication Date:

January 19, 2021

Electronic Access:

Free Download. Use the free Adobe Acrobat Reader to view this PDF file

Summary:

Germany managed the first wave of the COVID-19 epidemic relatively well thanks to an early and vigorous public health response. Nonetheless, unprecedented disruptions to economic and social activity caused a deep recession in the first half of 2020. The gradual easing of containment measures since late-April has led to a partial revival of growth, but in late-October a “lockdown light” was announced to counter a new wave of infections, and restrictions were further tightened in mid-December. Significant risks remain about the pace and extent of the recovery as the uncertain course of the epidemic continues to impact economic activity.

Series:

Country Report No. 2021/013

Frequency:

regular

English

Publication Date:

January 19, 2021

ISBN/ISSN:

9781513566733/1934-7685

Stock No:

1DEUEA2021001

Format:

Paper

Pages:

80

