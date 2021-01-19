Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Germany’s Post-COVID-19 Recovery in Five Charts

A car factory in Wolfsburg, Germany. The economic shock of COVID-19 on Europe’s largest economy has been profound. (photo: POOL New REUTERS Newscom)

A car factory in Wolfsburg, Germany. The economic shock of COVID-19 on Europe’s largest economy has been profound. (photo: POOL New REUTERS Newscom)

By Mai Chi Dao and Aiko Mineshima

January 19, 2021

According to the IMF’s latest economic assessment of Germany, priority should be placed on setting the economy on a sustained recovery path by minimizing labor market scarring, protecting vulnerable people, and ensuring that viable firms remain in business.

Looking beyond the near term, emphasis should be on “building better for the future” by supporting the transformation toward a smarter, greener economy.

The following five charts illustrate the impact of the pandemic on Germany and the policies needed for a durable recovery. 

 

