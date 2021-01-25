We Insure Announces First Automotive Dealership Franchise Partnership with Agency Owner Maria Prieto
After reviewing other franchises, I realized that We Insure had the most options to give them the best coverage and price available.”JACKSONVILLE, FL, UNITED STATES, January 25, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- We Insure Inc., an independent insurance franchise company, announced today the opening of Latino Insurance in Orlando, Florida. Latino Insurance is the first We Insure franchise to operate within an automotive dealership. Agency Owner Maria Prieto is the manager and bookkeeper of the Orlando dealership, which specializes in selling used vehicles and caters to a Latino clientele.
— Maria Camila Prieto, Agency Owner
“At the dealership, we saw the need for an on-site insurance agency to help with our prospective and current customers,” says Prieto. “After reviewing other franchises, I realized that We Insure had the most options to give them the best coverage and price available.”
“We Insure is a complement to many types of businesses including real estate, financial services and law,” adds We Insure Chief Development Officer, Chris Pflueger. “This is our first formal partnership with an automotive dealership, and we couldn’t be more excited to enter the automotive retail market.”
We Insure is experiencing high demand from entrepreneurs for its innovative franchise insurance offering. The Florida-based company was created by a former captive agent with a mission to tackle the insurance industry’s biggest challenges. Philip Visali, CEO of We Insure, accomplished this by bringing together the best in choice from independent agencies along with the superior back-end support of captive models. Ten years later, We Insure has partnerships with the top carriers, and more than 100 total markets, to provide its customers with the ultimate experience of choice and lower rates. The company has deeply invested in state-of-the-art support systems and IT infrastructure to provide agents with seamless servicing so they can focus on developing customer relationships.
We Insure was recently identified by independent research firm Franchise Business Review (FBR) as one of the Top 100 Low Cost Franchises in 2020 and as one of the Top 200 Best Franchises to Buy in 2020. FBR’s recognition was based on franchisees’ satisfaction and performance rankings.
About We Insure
We Insure is a national insurance company that’s disrupting the industry with an innovative business model focused on customer experience and exceptional agent support. The franchise offers unprecedented access to carriers and complete operational, IT, service and marketing support to its franchise owners in the U.S. We Insure is expanding rapidly with more than 150 retail locations nationwide. For more information about franchise opportunities, visit weinsurefranchise.com. For general information, visit weinsuregroup.com.
We Insure Franchise Inquiries
855-483-3901
franchising@weinsuregroup.com
www.weinsurefranchise.com
Maria Camila Prieto
We Insure Latino
+1 (407) 612-7620
maria.prieto@weinsuregroup.com
