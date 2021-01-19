For Immediate Release: January 15, 2021

Contact: SD COVID-19 Joint Information Center

Department of Health on Federal

COVID-19 Vaccine Allocation & Phase I

PIERRE, S.D. – Today, Secretary of Health Kim Malsam-Rysdon, released the following statement highlighting expansion of statewide vaccine efforts starting next week and addressing federal COVID-19 vaccine allocation:

“South Dakota will do what we always do—work with what we have, while helping as many as we can. While we await any increase in federal allocation numbers, we will continue Phase I as planned. Starting next week, our healthcare systems will start vaccinating a limited number of residents who are 80 and over in age, high risk patients in oncology treatment, on dialysis and post-transplant, and high-risk congregate setting residents. Shots in arms is our goal.”

Infographics with detailed information on the beginning stages of Group 1D can be found here.

Earlier this week, the Department of Health and Human Services announced expected increases in dose allocations to states. Currently COVID-19 vaccine allocation from the federal government are based on a state’s population. South Dakota has been receiving an average of 11,000 doses a week and has to date administered over 51,300 doses. To see detailed vaccination effort numbers statewide, click here.

For additional information and the latest COVID-19 resources, visit COVID.SD.GOV.

###