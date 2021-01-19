PRO BEAUTY EXECUTIVE SHAUKY GULAMANI INTRODUCES 100% VEGAN & CRUELTY FREE PATENTED PROCESS KABUKI BRUSH COLLECTION
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA, January 19, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- LIFE DZD COSMETICS USA President and CEO Shauky Gulamani announces the launch of a technologically-advanced kabuki makeup brushes, designed to offer the performance of animal hair with environmentally-friendly, hypoallergenic, bacteria-resistant, cruelty-free and 100% vegan patented synthetic materials. “We sent the kabuki brushes to over 50 of Hollywood’s top makeup artists and over 80 everyday consumers to test,” says Gulamani, “and the feedback has been outstanding. We have not received a single negative comment. All they want to know is when they can get their hands on more brushes with this incredible technology”
The Kabuki Collection includes a Multifunctional Bush, Neck & Body Brush, Perfecting Brush, Powder Brush, Foundation Brush, and a revolutionary breakthrough Shaving Brush.
The Kabuki Multifunctional Brush large thick easy grip handle and ultra-fluff soft fiber provides sheer perfection for face foundation, finishing powder and all over bronzer. This superior all over body brush provides maximum coverage around the neck and décolleté in minimum time and allows for fast even distribution in minimum time for a flawless airbrush finish.
The Kabuki Neck & Body Brush is a must for all makeup artists and their clients. Ideal as a body and bronzing brush for maximum coverage and is exceptional all over brush for a flawless airbrush phot finish. This brush is ideal clean up brush around the face and ear area and is superior as a neck duster for removing hair particle from the neckline.
The Kabuki Perfecting Brush is exceptional for bronzer, highlighter, and loose and compact press powder for an even flawless application. The luxurious ultra-plush fibers polishes imperfections for a flawless airbrush finish and instantly buffs away the look of pores, fine lines, and wrinkles. This dense fiber brush head provides sheer perfection.
The Kabuki Powder Brush, a must for all true makeup professional and their clients and offers exceptional application for finishing powder for a perfect even complexion. The short handle is ideal and allows for perfect controlled application and soft dense fiber brush head provides a lightweight flawless finish using both loose and compact powder even on the most sensitive skin.
The Kabuki Foundation Brush dense fiber head requires a small amount of foundation for exceptional results. Th short handles allows perfect controlled application to achieve smooth even poreless coverage and provides a flawless even air brush even look. Ideal for multi-function usage on cream, liquid, and powder foundation.
The Kabuki Shaving Brush superior new breakthrough technology in the shaving brush that provides extremely soft smooth experience while applying the foam. The short, tapered design produces unparalleled rich luxurious even lather. The dense fiber help to soften and lift the hair for even close shave. This new design brush was developed with both men and women in mind.
“CATCH AND RELEASE” TECHNOLOGY
The patented tri-sphere fibertech process that has Hollywood artists swooning features a unique, 3-D crimping system that enables each filament to achieve 360-degree powder pickup, rather than the two-sided pickup of conventional brushes. This greater pickup means greater product release—85 percent as opposed to the standard 50 percent of conventional brushes. As a result of this high level, “catch and release” performance, makeup goes on more quickly—without repeated dipping—and more smoothly thanks to the concentration of makeup on the brush. “Some makeup artists have told us this brush sweeps over the face and provides a flawless airbrush finish.” notes Gulamani
Additionally, the synthetic, soft-touch brush filaments offer the smooth feeling and performance of high-quality animal hair, without the environmental impact. Unlike animal hair, these filaments repel dirt and bacteria and shed minimally if at all. They are also quick and easy to clean thanks to the fact that the product release is so complete, with little-to-no makeup remaining on the brush after application. The kabuki powder brush is strong and long-lasting and will not aggravate anyone with animal hair allergies. This brush is a must for everyone.
For more information on LIFE DZD COSMETICS USA kabuki powder brushes, other makeup brushes and brush sets visit www.lifecosmeticsusa.com or contact suport@lifecosmeticsusa.com
