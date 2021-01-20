Rental Chain Launches Global Rent&Lease Project to solve a Billion Dollar Problem
Starting from cars, apartments, and bicycles, in the near future users will be able to share their assets for rent that will allow both individuals and companies to rent globally, transparent and secure.
Rental Chain uses the most sophisticated Blockchain technology to create a decentralized marketplace and exchange platform to eliminate intermediaries and unnecessary costs.
The Rent&Lease platform will help companies and individuals monetize any asset they consider that someone else needs for a short period of time.
Main Features:
• Transparent, flexible costs where users will only pay for what they use.
• High-quality Assets with details written on the blockchain.
• Secure self-made Escrow Service
• Easy management for both individuals and large corporations that can manage all their rented assets from one easy-to-use interface that does not require technical knowledge.
About RentalChain
The Rent & Lease industry is constantly changing and what we see today is that most of the market migrated on the online environment.
Ticker for RentalChain Coin is RNL.
RNL coin powers the RentalChain Ecosystem. As a native coin of RentalChain, RNL will have multiple use cases and is already listed on multiple platforms.
That was a huge step, but even so, with all the latest technology, the transposition of those services in the online world came along with the outdated business practices.
Looking at all those problems and issues the industry has today, we focused to find a viable, cost-effective solution, to revolutionize the way people will rent from a bicycle to a house simply by shifting the ledger from the traditional “paper” to blocks.
The blockchain’s immutability will bring safety and will significantly discourage the fraudulent activities.
