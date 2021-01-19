Keep America Beautiful Demonstrates Tri-Sector Partnership, Appoints Seven New Members to National Board of Directors

Keep America Beautiful Logo

Representatives from Corporations, Foundations, and Associated Nonprofits Join Nonprofit Board

STAMFORD, CONN., USA, January 19, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Keep America Beautiful® (KAB), the nation’s leading community improvement nonprofit organization, recently elected seven individuals, including affiliate representation, foundation leadership, and senior executives from partner companies, for a three-year term to its 31-member national board of directors. The appointed individuals embody the organization’s tri-sector model for social good in which businesses, nonprofits, and others work together to champion environmentally-healthy, socially-connected, and economically-sound communities.

“Keep America Beautiful is thrilled to add the experience, expertise, and broad perspectives of this year’s class to our board of directors,” said Helen Lowman, PhD, Keep America Beautiful President and CEO. “These skilled individuals bring to our organization experience from grassroots, corporate, and foundation partnerships that demonstrate alignment to our mission."

New representatives on the Keep America Beautiful Board of Directors include:

• Kathleen Clancy, Solution Engineer at ESRI

• Maia Corbitt, Director of Advocacy & Mission Giving at Garver, Black, Hilyard Family Foundation

• Brian Garofalow, Chief Marketing Officer at Igloo Products Corp

• Suzanne Kho, Executive Director of Keep Texas Beautiful

• Gardner Loulan, RETREET

• Daniel Steen, Vice President, Liability, American Property Casualty Insurance Association

• Mamie Sutphin, Director, Community Engagement Programs, Reynolds American, Inc.

“At Igloo, I’ve enjoyed learning more about KAB over the last few years [through our partnership] while leading our team on our mission of becoming the most environmentally responsible cooler company in the world,” said Igloo’s Brian Garofalow. “Thanks to Helen and KAB, Igloo [was] able to participate in a first-of-its-kind recycling study with post-consumer resins and insulation.”

"I look forward to working with the Keep America Beautiful team to push data-driven solutions that reach the goals of ending litter, improving recycling, and beautifying communities,” said Maia Corbitt of the Garver, Black, Hilyard Family Foundation.

The Keep America Beautiful Board of Directors is currently led by Chair Steve Russell; Vice-Chair Kanika Greenlee of Keep Atlanta Beautiful Commission; Secretary Yumi Clevenger-Lee of Nestle Water North America; and Treasurer Tom Waldeck of Keep Phoenix Beautiful. For a complete list of the Keep America Beautiful National Board of Directors, click here.

About Keep America Beautiful

Keep America Beautiful, the nation’s leading community improvement nonprofit organization, inspires and educates people to take action every day to improve and beautify their community environment. Established in 1953, Keep America Beautiful strives to End Littering, Improve Recycling, and Beautify America’s Communities. We believe everyone has a right to live in a clean, green, and beautiful community, and shares a responsibility to contribute to that vision.

The Keep America Beautiful Model for Change – steeped in education, research, and behavioral science – is the cornerstone of Keep America Beautiful. We empower generations of community and environmental stewards with volunteer programs, hands-on experiences, educational curricula, practical advice, and other resources. The organization is driven by the work and passion of more than 650 Keep America Beautiful affiliates, millions of volunteers, and the collaborative support of corporate partners, social and civic service organizations, academia, municipalities, elected officials, and individuals. Join us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube. Donate and take action at kab.org.

