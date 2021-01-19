Cerence Launches Cerence Cloud Services; Brings Drivers’ Digital Lives into Their Cars

New products deliver enhanced capability and connectivity between mobile apps, smart homes, IoT and the in-car assistant

/EIN News/ -- BURLINGTON, Mass., Jan. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cerence Inc. (NASDAQ: CRNC), AI for a world in motion, today introduced Cerence Cloud Services, a suite of connected products that integrate the smartphone, smart home, and everything in between directly into the car. Leveraging the enhanced cloud fluency of the new, next-gen Cerence Drive platform, Cerence Cloud Services deliver first-of-its-kind, seamless interaction between the myriad of connected devices that permeate consumers’ day-to-day lives and the mobility platforms that move them.



“Today’s consumer has a broad and ever-widening digital ecosystem that spans a vast array of devices, services and assistants. It’s our firm belief that in this growing and expanding digital landscape, the car cannot be a separate island and needs to grow and evolve in its capabilities, just as our digital lives do,” said Prateek Kathpal, CTO, Cerence. “With Cerence Cloud Services, we’ve set out to turn the car into an extension of drivers’ digital lives, with safe, intuitive access to everything they need and want while on the go.”

The new Cerence Cloud Services products introduced today include:

Cerence Extend gives drivers safe, voice-enabled access to Android and iOS smartphone apps directly from their car’s infotainment system. Current smartphone-to-car solutions like Android Auto and Apple CarPlay offer a limited user experience with only a finite, pre-defined set of content and apps accessible from the car’s headunit. Further, for OEMs, these products separate the in-car assistant and the smartphone, creating a barrier when it comes to OEM visibility into driver actions and data. Cerence Extend not only enables users to access their apps directly from the headunit through a simple, voice-based interface, but also keeps OEMs in control of the in-car user experience. With Cerence Extend, drivers can access native phone apps like calendaring, alarms and reminders, and phone calling, as well as third-party apps like Zoom, Microsoft Teams, WhatsApp, Amazon, and Starbucks, all through simple, natural voice commands. This removes the boundaries and limitations prevalent in today’s projection-based solutions, bridging the gap between drivers’ personal lives on their phones and their cars, enabling OEMs to maintain their ownership over the cockpit, and ultimately creating a safer, more connected, and more enjoyable experience. For more on Cerence Extend, view this video.

, delivering conversational AI-powered access to smart home devices directly from the car’s assistant. Where drivers were previously forced to pull out their phones to control their smart home devices, Cerence Connect makes it easy to do everything from setting the security system to initiating a more complex evening routine inclusive of lighting, temperature, and music – all through voice. Cerence Connect is the industry’s first product that enables drivers to easily create custom smart home routines and rules – across multiple IoT and big tech ecosystems – that are linked with and triggered by their car’s sensors and data (for example, turning on the lights and heat when the driver is one mile from home or auto-enabling the home security system when the driver turns on the car to leave home). For automakers, Cerence Connect simplifies the smart home integration process, eliminating the complexities associated with developing, operating or maintaining multiple IoT connection points and providing them with a single, unified solution for integration and interoperability with the most popular smart home and IoT services. To see Cerence Connect in action, check out this video. Cerence Browse is an AI-powered content domain that brings the intelligence of internet search engines directly into the car, enabling drivers to ask general information and real-time event questions (“How tall is the Empire State Building?” or “How many calories in a cup of coffee?” for example) and receive spoken, natural language answers. Cerence Browse connects to multiple sources in real time, indexes continuously updated information from internet sources, and uses Machine Reading Comprehension (MRC) to deliver the best possible answer.



For more information about Cerence Cloud Services, visit www.cerence.com/cerence-products/cloud-services. To learn more about Cerence, visit www.cerence.com, and follow the company on LinkedIn and Twitter.

About Cerence Inc.

Cerence (NASDAQ: CRNC) is the global industry leader in creating unique, moving experiences for the mobility world. As an innovation partner to the world’s leading automakers and mobility OEMs, it is helping advance the future of connected mobility through intuitive, powerful interaction between humans and their cars, two-wheelers, and even elevators, connecting consumers’ digital lives to their daily journeys no matter where they are. Cerence’s track record is built on more than 20 years of knowledge and more than 350 million cars shipped with Cerence technology. Whether it’s connected cars, autonomous driving, e-vehicles, or buildings, Cerence is mapping the road ahead. For more information, visit www.cerence.com.

