Denver Digestive Health Specialists Expands Into Arvada

New Gastroenterology Facility Now Taking Appointments

Arvada, CO, May 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Denver Digestive Health Specialists, the premier gastroenterology practice in Denver, has opened a new gastro clinic in Arvada, located at 9950 West 80th Avenue. DDHS is a proud partner of GI Alliance , the leading physician-owned and -led network of gastroenterology practices in the U.S.

Dr. Jonathan Scott heads up Denver Digestive Health’s Arvada location to expand services and offer geographic convenience to patients. Other members of the team at DDHS include Drs. Stephen New and Lawrence Miller, located at 4500 East 9th Avenue in Denver . All are accepting new patients.

With the recent breakthrough announcement that Vedolizumab has been approved by the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA) for patients suffering from Crohn’s Disease and Ulcerative Colitis, DDHS physicians are empowered to offer the new subcutaneous medication to patients who have been properly diagnosed with CD or UC – the two most common forms of Inflammatory Bowel Disease (IBD).

“With the recent explosion of new treatments in the IBD space, it’s more important than ever for patients with Crohn’s Disease or Ulcerative Colitis to find a physician that is well-versed in these new medications who possesses the expertise to administer the best treatment possible for a patient’s disease and lifestyle,” says Dr. Scott. “DDHS doctors are well-trained and up to date on IBD and all the medications available to treat it.”

Dr. Scott addresses a broad range of GI concerns, specializing in the treatment and understanding of IBD.

“My commitment stems from witnessing the significant impact IBD has on my patients’ lives and the urgent need for quality specialized care,” Dr. Scott says. “I provide effective treatment strategies for navigating this challenging journey.”

The Arvada location is well equipped with modern state-of-the-art equipment to apply the latest and most effective strategies for treating diseases of the GI tract.

Arvada is underserved for the gastro care people desperately need. Such conditions can result in patients having to schedule appointments several months in advance, significant travel and less time with your gastroenterologist to discuss your health concerns. Denver Digestive Health Specialists aims to alleviate these challenges for patients so they can receive the quality medical care they deserve. Patients can expect prompt scheduling and more in-depth discussions about their health with their physician.

"Decisions about one’s health are a collaboration between patient and physician,” says Dr. Stephen New. “Taking into account such factors as the patient’s concerns, lifestyle and medical history, I map out a strategy for my patients to achieve the most optimal medical outcome possible.”

Denver Digestive Health Specialists in Arvada and Denver are now accepting appointments for new patients. To schedule an appointment, please call the office at (303) 355-3525 or visit denverdigestive.com .

VIDEO: Meet Dr. Jonathan Scott

ABOUT:

Our board-certified gastroenterologists in Colorado serve the needs of the community by diagnosing and treating diseases and conditions of the digestive system, which includes the esophagus, stomach, large intestine/colon, liver, pancreas, and gallbladder. With our extensive combined knowledge, experience, and resources, we aim to provide the best possible patient-centric care. Some of the services we offer at Denver Digestive Health Specialists include expert consultations to evaluate your personal digestive needs, endoscopic procedures like routine colonoscopy, upper endoscopy (EGD), endoscopic ultrasound (EUS), endoscopic retrograde cholangiopancreatography (ERCP), and further diagnostic tests like the esophageal manometry and the anorectal manometry. If you require routine diagnostic care or treatment for ongoing GI conditions, please contact our location to request a consultation.

