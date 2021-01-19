The TeleDentists and MediOrbis Partner to Provide a New Telehealth Solution for Medical-Dental Integration
In an attempt to close the dental-medical gap, The TeleDentists and MediOrbis partner to provide both dental and medical virtual services.KANSAS CITY, MO, USA, January 19, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- MediOrbis provides virtual on-demand care. The TeleDentists provides video consults for dental patients. Together, these companies are working to facilitate dental-medical integration. This partnership provides help with both medical and dental emergencies, and answers to oral/overall health issues.
The integration of oral health into medical care expands the potential for high-risk individuals to have access to care. MediOrbis physicians currently offer services for medical emergencies, chronic care management, and specialty care. Integrating dentistry as a specialty, these two companies will improve health outcomes, lower health care costs, and improve health care quality. MediOrbis physicians will incorporate oral health into the care of patients by offering a consult with The TeleDentists dentist if needed.
“This is a ‘giant leap’ for healthcare. Dental/medical integration has demonstrated reduced healthcare costs and improved patient outcomes. It is a win-win for everyone and, together with MediOrbis, we can deliver this outcome for our members.” According to Dr. Maria Kunstadter, Founder of The TeleDentists.
“MediOrbis has uniquely positioned itself in the specialty telemedicine market by providing clients a comprehensive specialty physician network, comprehensive telemedicine services and a cutting-edge, digital and telehealth technology platform,” says Dr. Jonathan Wiesen, M.D., founder and chief medical officer, MediOrbis.
Improved provider-to-provider and provider-to-patient communication, collaboration, referral, navigation, and feedback methods are needed as health literate interventions to assist patients trying to traverse the historical medical-dental communication divide which will improve patient-centered care. The TeleDentists and MediOrbis proudly take the first steps towards linking this medical-dental gap.
About The TeleDentists
The TeleDentists delivers vital dental services virtually wherever, whenever a dentist is needed. A proprietary, national network of licensed dentists use secure online video consults to connect with patients’ smart phones, laptops or tablets. They evaluate problems, start remediation and, when needed, arrange next business day appointments with a conveniently located dentist. Visit https://www.theteledentists.com
About MediOrbis
MediOrbis is a multi-specialty telemedicine and telehealth company that is shattering the barriers of traditional medicine and extending the reach of specialized clinical care and chronic disease management to its global customer base. Recognized for efficiency and cost-effectiveness to meet the needs of providers, payers and healthcare systems, MediOrbis combines AI-powered software with a network of the world's most outstanding specialty physicians to deliver expert telemedicine services in virtually any field of medicine, clinical care or diagnostics. Visit: www.mediorbis.com
