New Year Equals new Opportunities to Stay on top of Your Health
Please consider publishing the following Men's Health Network press release entitled "New Year Equals New Opportunities To Stay On Top Of Your Health."WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES, January 19, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- New Year Equals New Opportunities To Stay on Top Of Your Health
You know what they say: New Year equals a new me, right?
Well, despite the overwhelming feeling of relief by many that our calendars have flipped from 2020 to 2021, it is absolutely vital to both men and women to make a plan to stay on top of their health.
Some could read that last line and say to themselves: well, how can I go about doing that?
Glad you asked. First and foremost, it's good to keep a checklist to know what exactly you should get screened for. Thankfully, if you don't where to start, the Men's Health Network has got you covered.
Dr. Salvatore Giorgianni, Jr., a senior science advisor for Men’s Health Network, says it's very hard to make a one general recommendation on which ones to prioritize because the screenings need to be done based on the underlying physical condition of that particular person.
"For most guys - regardless of age or condition - they should have a yearly examination by a qualified healthcare provider. Then, based on what is found during the general physical recommendations for periodic self-monitoring and medical office monitoring will be made," Dr. Giorgianni said. "If any generalized condition is found, for example, high blood pressure or irregular heart beat, a combination of self-monitoring and periodic check-ups every 3-6 months may be warranted. Sometimes these check ups may need to be more frequent when starting a new treatment to see how the response is."
Of course, the 'typical' screenings such a blood pressure and physical examinations for both women and men are on there, this online resource is broken down for both women and men, ranging from PAP tests to prostate exams and everything in between.
MHN's checklist is broken down by gender and age group, starting from ages 20-39, 40-49, and 50-plus. According to Dr. Giorgianni, things change once you get older.
"For older guys, for example those over 60 or 65 years of age, even in general good health, a check-up every 6 months or so is a good idea as things tend to change more rapidly as we get older.," Dr. Giorgianni said.
After you download this handy checklist, talk to your health care provider and stay on top of your health for 2021 and beyond.
Get it checked.
Men's Health Network
Men's Health Network (MHN) is an international non-profit organization whose mission is to reach men, boys, and their families where they live, work, play, and pray with health awareness messages and tools, screening programs, educational materials, advocacy opportunities, and patient navigation. Learn more about MHN at www.MensHealthNetwork.org and follow them on Twitter @MensHlthNetwork and Facebook at www.facebook.com/menshealthnetwork. Consider donating to MHN at www.menshealthnetwork.org/donate.
Brandon Ross
Men's Health Network
+1 202-543-6461 ext. 101
email us here