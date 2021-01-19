APPOINTMENT OF NIKOLAUS A. PRIESNITZ AS GENERAL MANAGER OF PARK HYATT MALDIVES HADAHAA
GAAFU ALIFU ATOLL, MALDIVES, January 19, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Park Hyatt has appointed renowned hospitality professional Nikolaus A. Priesnitz as General Manager of Park Hyatt Maldives Hadahaa, one of the best luxury hotels in Maldives.
A German national with extensive experience across the globe, Mr. Priesnitz joined the resort on January 04, 2021 and will oversee the reopening of Park Hyatt Maldives Hadahaa which is scheduled for February 01, 2021 onwards.
Mr. Priesnitz brings more than 30 years of hospitality experience to Park Hyatt Maldives Hadahaa, in a career holding positions in prestigious hotels and resorts in Germany, Spain, Switzerland, the UAE, the USA, Guam, Thailand and Indonesia. Mr. Priesnitz started his hospitality journey as a culinary apprentice in 1989, worked his way up through food and beverage roles over the next two decades. He then ventured into human resources, operations, revenue and compliance roles before his inaugural General Manager role at Hilton Guam Resort & Spa in 2009. He moved in the same position to Hilton Qingdao Golden Beach in 2012.
In 2014, Mr. Priesnitz became Cluster General Manager of Anantara in Bangkok, then Area General Manager for Central and Northern Thailand in 2017. Since 2019, Nikolaus has been General Manager and Director of Asset Management at Ayana Hotels & Resorts in Indonesia.
Mr. Priesnitz holds a degree in Hospitality Management from Hotelfachschule Garmisch-Partenkirchen, an MBA in Hospitality Management from Cornell University and a raft of additional qualifications from Cornell, Hilton and Harvard universities. Acknowledged for being honest, reliable and imaginative, outside of the resort, Mr. Priesnitz is a family man and enjoys golfing with his wife and friends, spending time with his three sons, enjoys exploring the underwater world, discovering new cultures, dining on home-cooked meals and experiencing new cuisines.
Now in The Maldives, Mr. Priesnitz has taken the lead at Park Hyatt Maldives Hadahaa with its team of local talent and hotel Ambassadors. “My main goal is to influence every member of the team positively and to support their personal and professional development,” said Mr. Priesnitz. “I plan to create a culture that operates sustainably and with the least possible impact on the environment, and to build relationships with local communities in the spirit of Park Hyatt.”
When speaking of the resort’s imminent re-opening, Mr. Priesnitz said that "All of the staff and myself look forward to introducing our guests to the wonderful culture of the Maldives. Here, we strive to limit our footprint on this wonderful world, and endeavor to share that sentiment to our guests. In Maldives, we live by the values of Park Hyatt where a true sense of ‘Family’ is in our DNA, rooted in family legacy, sharing knowledge, culture and care. We are waiting to welcome our guests into the Park Hyatt Maldives Hadahaa family."
