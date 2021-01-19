Disruptive Technologies Tiny Sensors Help Global Technology Company Win Prestigious Verdantix Award
as tiny as a stamp (19x19x2.5mm), weighs just 2 grams, is wireless, and sticks to almost anything with its adhesive backing.
The prestigious Verdantix award recognizes successful projects using innovative technologies to enhance facilities and real estate strategies.
We are very proud that a small company like Disruptive Technologies can create positive change with a forward-thinking global innovator.”OSLO, NORWAY, NORWAY, January 19, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Disruptive Technologies (DT), the creator of the world’s smallest wireless sensors, announces that Verdantix, a prestigious independent research agency, named their client, a global technology company, a winner of their Smart Building Innovation Award. The recognition was within the Mixed-Use Development category and was based on a project that deployed thousands of Disruptive Technologies sensors.
The client deployed the tiny sensors to hundreds of locations worldwide in just a few weeks. The best-in-class sensors capture granular data on temperature, asset performance, space usage, and potential water leaks. The sensor data was brought to life and achieved actionable insights using Infogrid, a smart building platform, and DT expert partner, as well as their own analytics tool to synthesize the data and make important decisions.
Various aspects of the collaboration impressed the judges:
*Use of a simple wireless sensor solution installed by non-technical site teams thanks to the simplicity of the sensor installation and usability of the Infogrid install platform
*Long-lasting sensor battery life of 15 years
*Easily accessible data through cellular connectivity to the cloud
*Straightforward API integration with the customer’s software solutions
*Enhanced asset uptime and increased energy efficiency
“First, we would like to thank Verdantix for this very prestigious award. We are very proud that a small company like Disruptive Technologies can create positive change with a forward-thinking global innovator. We would also like to thank Infogrid who helped make this possible.” said Bengt Johannes Lundberg, CEO of Disruptive Technologies. “This honor is proof that state-of-the-art solutions can be simple to implement, yet provide cost-savings and increase efficiency.”
"Deploying a few hundred sensors in a building is simple. Deploying several thousand sensors across the world in hundreds of different locations in the middle of a Pandemic is a different ball-game. Close collaboration, careful planning and a shared vision by all the parties involved made it possible to successfully accomplish the mission in record time." - client quote
The record speed and ease of installation have proved that Disruptive Technologies sensors, software, and services can accommodate stringent business and scalability requirements. We view this project as a starting point for more large-scale deployments that will bring the benefits of building intelligence to vast numbers of property managers worldwide.
About Disruptive Technologies: Founded in 2013, Disruptive Technologies is the developer of the world’s smallest wireless sensors. Their sensing solutions simplify data collection and enable digital retrofitting and remote monitoring of all buildings and equipment. Disruptive Technologies provides more efficient and sustainable operations in minutes.
