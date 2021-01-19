Masina Hospital with ReLiva Physiotherapy & Rehab Offers Comprehensive Post COVID Rehab
Masina Hospital offers affordable post COVID rehab with ReLiva Physiotherapy - Respirehab to improve breathing & lung function; ease body pain and fatigue.
At ReLiva, we believe that every patient deserves a complete recovery. We want to assist people to put COVID-19 behind and get their lives back.”MUMBAI, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, January 19, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- For many COVID-19 patients, the battle to breathe well continues well after the discharge from hospital. Many of the patients who develop moderate to severe symptoms of COVID-19 will require rehabilitation after they are discharged or risk developing chronic lung issues that can significantly impair their quality of life and ability to return to work.
Masina Hospital a leading private charitable trust hospital, now offers affordable and comprehensive post COVID rehabilitation in partnership with ReLiva Physiotherapy & Rehab (Respirehab Pulmonary Rehabilitation Program). The post COVID rehab program has been designed in accordance with evidence based international guidelines and is supervised by Cardiorespiratory physiotherapists. Respirehab focuses not only to improve breathing capacity and lung function, it also assists patients with other long covid symptoms such as musculoskeletal pain, fatigue and vertigo.
For patients who are unable to visit the clinic, Respirehab is also available through tele-physiotherapy at www.respirehab.com. Respirehab has successfully assisted many patients in their fight with breathlessness and fatigue post COVID. A study published in Indian Journal of Physiotherapy & Occupational Therapy showed an average 71% improvement in respiratory function (measured by SGRQ) and almost 100% improvement in exercise capacity (measured by 1 RM-10RM) for patients after 1-month Respirehab program.
Speaking about Respirehab Pulmonary Rehabilitation Program, Dr Sonam Solanki, Consultant Pulmonologist, said: "A guided and supervised pulmonary rehabilitation makes a significant difference to well-being of the patients. It is important for patients to undergo the rehabilitation to ensure complete recovery."
Subodh Gupta, Founder and CEO of ReLiva Physiotherapy & Rehab says “At ReLiva, we believe that every patient deserves a complete recovery. We want to assist people to put COVID-19 behind and get their lives back.”
Know More about Post Covid Rehab with Respirehab at : https://respirehab.com/covid-19/
Watch a Patient Recovery feedback video: Covid Patient talks about post corona experience with Respirehab at https://youtu.be/XmRDkqW0Ptw
Here is another Patient Feedback for recovery with Respirehab : https://g.co/kgs/QWDkWx
About Respirehab Pulmonary Rehabilitation Program:
Respirehab is a comprehensive pulmonary rehab offering from ReLiva Physiotherapy & Rehab, India’s leading Physiotherapy organization. Post Covid Respirehab programme has been developed by cardio respiratory physiotherapists and is being delivered in person at Masina Hospital and also digitally for patients at home. For more information, please visit https://respirehab.com
About Masina Hospital:
Masina Hospital Trust is first and oldest healthcare setup in Mumbai with an illustrious history and goodwill spanning generations. The hospital is run with primary, secondary and tertiary care solutions with an emphasis on holistic service in a safe and clean environment, emphasizing on eco-friendly practices. The hospital works for all sections of the society without any bias or discrimination related to gender, community, caste or socio-economic status.
Patient Recovery feedback with Post Covid Respirehab Pulmonary Rehabilitation Program from ReLiva Physiotherapy