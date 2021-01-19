FRENCH IN NORMANDY JOINS THE LANGUAGE LEARNING APP OFFSCHOOL
International multi-award-winning French language school partners up with SUL Education, to deliver free French language online lessons for OFFschool’s users.
We are delighted with this first key partnership with French in Normandy, which shows where we want to set the bar for our young audiences worldwide in terms of quality.”LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, January 19, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On this date, Slavas Palkevicius, CEO and owner of SUL Education is pleased to announce a new key partnership with French in Normandy, to manage and operate the French Language Department for OFFschool, mainly by delivering free French language online lessons for OFFschool’s users.
S. Palkevicius: “We are delighted with this first key partnership with French in Normandy, the well-known award winning French Language school, which shows where we want to set the bar for our young audiences worldwide in terms of quality.”
Eleri Maitland, CEO and owner of French in Normandy: “I am so pleased to become a partner with OFFschool in this innovative educational development. I am really looking forward to reaching many more students than was ever previously possible”.
French in Normandy /International House Rouen is an international multi-award-winning school, first ever French Super Star school in the STM Awards and consistently voted ‘Best French Language School’ by UED members. French in Normandy /International House Rouen has provided first rate teaching in a warm and friendly study environment linked to an exciting social and cultural programme, in the beautiful and historic region of Normandy since 1992.
OFFschool is a subsidiary of SUL Education. OFFschool will take the form of a language learning App that younger learners (7-17 years of age) and parents will be able to download from all available App stores. It will work in a similar way to well-known Running or Workout Apps. It will allow users to create an account, assess their level of the language of their choice, and follow live and/or recorded online courses filmed in school classrooms. The lessons will always be with real teachers, have fun interactive games and will monitor each student’s progress individually. Students will be able to follow as many courses as they wish, for as long as they want, all for free.
Initially developed for English language learners, OFFschool plans to make available lessons in French, Spanish, German, Russian, Italian and Mandarin Chinese.
OFFschool started raising funds through the UK based equity crowdfunding platform Seedrs (https://www.seedrs.com/offschool/). OFFschool’s target is to collect £1 million to contribute to the financing of this project, which entered the development phase July 2020. First stage of crowdfunding is £200K. The minimum investment amount is as low as £10 which will also give investors a percentage of their investment in SUL Education shares.
While the global pandemic has closed all the borders, it didn’t stop the SUL team being able to spread new ideas. In 2020, the name of SUL Education was heard multiple times. First, at the annual international advertising and design awards held in Los Angeles and London, UK. Later in September SUL was shortlisted once again for the Study Travel Star Awards 2020, the Junior Course for Under 18 category.
Since 1976 SUL Education has organised English language courses and school educational visits for international students in the UK, US, Ireland, China and Spain.
