Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 383 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 203,864 in the last 365 days.

LetzRent Launches an App for its Users

LetzRent has announced to launch an App for its users so that they can rent cars from best of brands.

MUMBAI, MH, INDIA, January 19, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- LetzRent has announced to launch an App for its users so that they can rent cars from best of brands. The aim of the company is to assist people so that they can quickly and conveniently rent cars online at the most competitive rates.

LetzRent connects people with the best car renting services so that they can enjoy the flexibility of having a car at any time they want. The also offers an opportunity to people so that they pick a self-drive car based on the travelling needs. They can select the type of car rental services, choose the dates, duration and location and choose from a wide range of options.

People can rent cars from best of brands, like

• Avis
• Mychoize
• Eco Rent a Car
• Orix

People can rent a car in:

• Mumbai
• Chennai
• Bengaluru
• Delhi
• Hyderabad
• Pune and many other cities.

The app is very intuitive and user friendly. It has been designed to assist passengers. The app not only helps to find affordable and flexible cars, but also fast and secure. One can instantly rent a car of any brand at any location through this app.

It has many options that make it easier for people to find cheap cars. Passengers can efficiently access all the car rentals in one place. For more details about car rental options, car rental self drive Bangalore, car rental self drive Hyderabad, monthly car rentals Bangalore etc. please visit - https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.letzrent.letzrentnew&hl=en_IN&gl=US

About LetzRent –

It is the world’s first online rental aggregator from where an individual can rent from a private jet to fancy dress that too from the best of the brands. It is an organization whose objective is to provide millennial with an option to convert their aspirations into an experience at a fraction of the cost.

Anupam Kashyap
+91 99099 81215
hello@letzrent.com
LetzRent
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn

You just read:

LetzRent Launches an App for its Users

Distribution channels: Automotive Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.