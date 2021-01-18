Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Miller applauds Chopra as CFPB nominee

Attorney General Tom Miller issued the following statement:

“I am pleased to see President-elect Biden’s nomination of Rohit Chopra as director of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau. My office has worked for several years with Rohit and has witnessed him champion the interests of consumers. We partnered with him when he served as the CFPB’s first student loan ombudsman, and we continued to work with him on consumer protection and antitrust issues during his tenure as an FTC commissioner. Rohit helped establish the bureau, and like my good friend and former CFPB director Rich Cordray, he is committed to the bureau’s mission of protecting consumers. He has previously been confirmed by a Republican-led Senate and deserves the support of both parties. His leadership is greatly needed as the agency helps Americans recover from the financial crisis created by the pandemic.”

