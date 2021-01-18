Governor Dunleavy Appoints Ed Sniffen to Attorney General

January 18, 2021 (Juneau, AK) – Today Governor Mike Dunleavy announced the appointment of Clyde “Ed” Sniffen to the position of Attorney General. Sniffen was named acting Attorney General in August 2020.

“Ed Sniffen has a long and proven record of leadership within the Department of Law and I am proud to appoint him to serve as our state’s next Attorney General. In the past two years I have worked alongside Ed and know he will serve my administration and the people of Alaska with distinction,” said Governor Dunleavy.

Mr. Sniffen received his B.A. in Biology and Sociology from the College of Idaho and his J.D. from Willamette University College of Law. Upon graduating from law school in 1988, he began practicing law in Anchorage with a focus on natural resources, environmental, labor and employment, maritime, and utility law. In 2000, he began his career with the Alaska Department of Law, serving as a senior assistant attorney general in the consumer protection unit, then as a chief assistant attorney general, deputy attorney general, chief of staff, and most recently as acting attorney general.

“I am honored to be selected as the next Attorney General for Alaska, and look forward to working on the important legal issues facing our state,” Sniffen said.

