New Book Release Real Estate Business Professional from Monica Neubauer: Straight Talk for Real Estate Success

MONICA NEUBAUER releases her 1st book "Straight Talk for Real Estate Success - 80 Tips for Structuring, Organizing, and Promoting your Business"

Lead Your Business Growth with Available Resources - Not debt.” — Monica Neubauer

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE, UNITED STATES, January 19, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- When Building a Real Estate business; First Identify what you do well and love. Seek out situations you enjoy where you can be effective and provide results – and the business will follow

MONICA NEUBAUER continues her trailblazing work in her book Straight Talk for Real Estate Success - 80 Tips for Structuring, Organizing, and Promoting your Business to benefit your organization. She is a veteran Real Estate professional and Podcast Host for the Center for REALTOR® Development Podcast, providing expert advice on structuring a Real Estate business for maximum efficiency.

Do you wish you could have a “Plug and Play” To-Do List for starting or recharging your real estate business? Do you find that you are struggling to stay organized and need some new systems? Are you running your business or is it RUNNING YOU?

This book contains eighty useful tips for developing a successful presence in your community and ultimately, a professional reputation of trust and success. Organizing and promoting your business can lead to repeat sales and customer relationships that last over time.

You can read it through from front to back or jump into the section that has the tools you need. Always practical, Monica gives you the actionable tips that will propel your business and YOU forward.

This author suggests, “Identify what you do well and love. Lean into that part of the work. Seek out situations you enjoy where you can be effective and provide results – and the business will follow.” If you wish to be more effective and work with people you like who will refer you, this guide is for you!

Seasoned agents and those just starting out will all benefit. This Maverick Motivator’s guide will enhance your established sales strategy, help you avoid pitfalls and increase your awareness of legal concerns. Plan now to go deeper and reap the benefits of this rewarding career.

Launching on Amazon - Release Date 19th January 2021.

Included in this power-packed, bite-sized book are sections that focus on the actionable tips that will propel your business and YOU forward! They include:

• Launch your business

• Financials

• Prospecting – getting the business

• Marketing – yourself and your listing

• Client management

• Working with buyers

• Working with sellers

• Contract to close

About Monica Neubauer:

Monica Neubauer, the Maverick Motivator, loves to help people grow in positive directions in their personal and professional lives.

She is the Podcast host for NAR’s Center for REALTOR® Development, has worked 18+ years as a real estate professional, and is having a blast as a national speaker.

Her topics include communication, modern selling practices, negotiation, problem solving, and maintaining a healthy life balance throughout. More tips for living life with laughter, intention and great communication are coming soon!

Her broad perspective is inclusive and with her direct, no nonsense speaking style, she challenges the audience to think in different ways as they look to shape their futures.

She encourages people she connects with to acknowledge where they are, where they want to be, and to make intentional choices about their use of time, money and relationships.

About Soar 2 Success International, LLC– Publishing Division

Established in 2012, The Soar 2 Success’s Publishing Division was created with the unique needs of authors, speakers, coaches, trainers, and entrepreneurs in mind, providing services designed to help authors publish AND market their content with ease and excellence. Founded and led by CEO, Elizabeth McCormick, former U.S. Army Black Hawk Helicopter Pilot, now an in-demand International Motivational Speaker, business leader, and author of over 20 books, including her best-seller, The P.I.L.O.T. Method.

For additional information on Monica Neubauer, visit www.MonicaNeubauer.com

To schedule an interview with Monica Neubauer email Monica@MonicaNeubauer.com or call 615-568-8384