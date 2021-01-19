Response to Covid 19 Death Surge

28 Body Capacity Morgue Response Unit

MORGUE TRAILER SYSTEMS PROVIDES A RAPID RESPONSE AND MOBILE SOLUTION FOR HUMAN REMAINS STORAGE DURING A MASS FATALITY SITUATION

MRS has been warning of an impending Pandemic since the early 2000’s and those warnings until recently have been ignored.” — Michael Richardson

BELTON, SC, USA, January 19, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- MASS FATALITY PREPAREDNESS will always require us to focus on a worse case scenario. The Global Pandemic, we know as Covid-19, is one of those worse case scenarios. It has been more than 100 years since a MASS KILLER, like Covid-19 has plagued the USA. The Global effect has been catastrophic, leaving most of us in the Medical Response world scratching our heads, thinking about how to handle the unprecedent influx in patients, a significant number of which would result in death. The number one question that Hospitals, Nursing Homes, Medical Examiners, Funeral Homes and other are dealing with is, how do we handle this incredible increase in Human Remains?

Mortuary Response Solutions, which is widely known for their patented MERC®System, has worked tirelessly for more than fourteen years developing products for the MASS FATALITY RESPONSE market. As part of this effort, Michael Richardson, CEO, has used his more that 25+ years of MFI experience to create products, solely to fill this void. Richardson has been warning of an impending Pandemic since the early 2000’s. Until recently his efforts have been ignored. Prior to inventing the widely used MERC®System, MRS focused on the development of a mobile platform for the short and long-term storage of human remains. Mr. Richardson understands that those involves in disaster and mass fatality response must operate with little notice and considerable urgency. MRS has a strategic partnership with Trailerlogic, who has specifically designed a series of completely portable morgue systems to accommodate the challenging demands of the industry. MRS offers a broad range of Refrigerated Morgue Trailer Mobile platforms. Human Remains capacity can vary, from 8 remains to a maximum of 90 remains.

The problem MRS wanted to solve, was the obvious need for reliable, rapidly deployable, scalable and dignified human remains storage on the scene of an MFI or when the situation was extremely critical, and the number of fatalities exceeds the local hospital, city and/or county’s resource capability. For complete details and specifications are available on the MRS website: www.massfatalityresponse.com.

ABOUT MORTUARY RESPONSE SOLUTIONS

Mortuary Response Solutions, based in Belton, South Carolina is a manufacturer of unique storage and packaging system for mass fatality response. With over 20 years of mass fatality response experience, MRS was launched in 2007 to fill a void in portable cold storage systems for human remains. MRS pioneered and patented the use of Direct Contact Cooling for human remains storage. For further details on Mortuary Response Solutions® and the MERC®System, as well as the numerous other related products, visit our website: www.massfatalityresponse.com.