Aarna Networks Launches New Open Source Software Product to Combat Increased 5G Network and Edge App Management Stress
EINPresswire.com/ -- Aarna Networks, a leading 5G and edge computing company, announced a new software product, Aarna Networks Multi Cluster Orchestration Platform 2.0 (AMCOP), that offers zero touch 5G solutions for B2B use cases. The new product performs orchestration, lifecycle management, and real-time policy driven control loop automation and features a brand new end-to-end 5G network slicing manager.
With the 5G edge computing for B2B expected to reach a $10.8 billion economy by 2030 (ABI Research), AMCOP enters the market as a solution for large enterprises who do not want to dedicate a large IT department, but are looking for reliable, low latency wireless connectivity and industry specific edge computing applications.
“5G and edge computing are key developments in the telecom industry right now. These are expected to open up new revenue opportunities for service providers, particularly in the enterprise market,” said James Crawshaw, Principal Analyst, Omdia. “The networks that support these new technologies are increasingly software driven. Tuning the software stack from the underlying cloud infrastructure to the applications that run on top is a critical industry challenge. As these problems are solved, attention will turn to the management solutions that enable automation. Operators should be proactive in looking for robust management tools now, to be ready to rapidly scale their new services as demand accelerates.”
“Enterprises are looking for a zero touch 5G and edge computing solution with a large choice of applications and connectivity to public networks," said Amar Kapadia, CEO and co-founder of Aarna Networks. “As 5G and edge industries continue to grow, the AMCOP product fills this gap by creating a platform that is vendor neutral, cloud native, and with full 5G support. The addition of an end-to-end network slicing manager will help unlock the true promise of 5G.”
By addressing enterprise use cases such as Industry 4.0, Aarna Networks is able to use a subset of Open Network Automation Platform (ONAP) projects -- Edge Multi Cluster Orchestrator (EMCO) and Controller Design Studio (CDS) -- which allows for intent-based orchestration of 5G network services and edge computing applications as well as comprehensive lifecycle management.
The new AMCOP product includes several key differentiators from other platforms including:
* Vendor Agnostic
* Fully Cloud Native
* 100% Open Source
* Comprehensive 5G support
* Standards compliant
* Lightweight and easy-to-use
In addition to initial trials, AMCOP has two active community 5G Proofs of Concept (PoCs), three paid 5G PoCs and was recognized as a LF Open Network & Edge Summit keynote speaker and NSIN Navy/Marine Corps 5G competition participant. Aarna Networks recently joined the Open Networking Foundation to participate in the SD-RAN/Near Real Time RIC project and was also recognized as one of CRN’s 10 Coolest Edge Computing Startups of 2020.
For more information about AMCOP 2.0 and a free trial, please visit www.aarnanetworks.com/amcop.
About Aarna Networks
Aarna Networks is an open source software company that enables orchestration, management, and automation of 5G networks and edge computing applications. 5G and Edge are a once in a generation disruption that will fundamentally change how we work and live, and Aarna Networks is well positioned to take advantage of this trend. The company uses the Linux Foundation open source projects for its products and is based in San Jose, CA and Bengaluru, India. Please visit us at https://www.aarnanetworks.com or follow us on Twitter at @aarnanetworks.
