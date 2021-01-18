Reticle and Lemay.ai Join Forces to Win NATO’s Defence Innovation Challenge
Reticle and Lemay.ai joined forces to win the much-anticipated NATO Defence Innovation Challenge. The NATO Communications and Information (NCI) Agency announced the winners of its Defence Innovation Challenge after top qualifying companies pitched their solutions at NITEC Connect, a virtual launchpad for industry collaboration. Company pitches were evaluated based on their feasibility, appropriateness, innovation, and projected cost to benefit analysis. Winners will receive a tailored-to-their-proposal contract to pilot their solution with NATO.
The Aim
This year’s Defence Innovation challenge focused on improving the distributed radar data processing so that NATO’s operations can tap into the latest cutting-edge tech to enhance the visibility of air threats. Proposed solutions needed to improve the correlation of radar data in NATO’s Single Integrated Air Picture (SIAP) system, a core element of the Alliance's air defence capability. The next step will see Reticle and Lemay.ai working collaboratively with the NCI Agency to better understand key factors to inform the tailoring of their pilot solution for NATO.
An Innovative Team
Reticle and Lemay.ai are fueling innovation in defence and security by combining Reticle’s top-tier defence and security expertise and understanding of NATO operations with Lemay’s best in practice artificial intelligence technology of deep learning experience with radar. Reticle and Lemay.ai are joining forces to solve some of the most complex defence and security problems with customizable, AI-powered solutions.
About Reticle
Reticle is led by former military Special Operations senior officers who played key roles in leading and transforming Canadian Special Operations Forces from 9/11 through to the end to Canada’s commitment in Afghanistan. Reticle delivers value to its clients by bringing together trusted cross-functional teams of experts and niche corporate partners to solve ‘wicked’ problems within today’s ambiguous and complex global environment. The company offers specialized advisory and training services and delivers tailored solutions for top-tier public and private organizations internationally.
About Lemay.ai
Lemay.ai, is a specialized consultancy providing bespoke artificial intelligence, machine learning, and deep learning solutions. The company focuses on the development and rapid deployment of modular machine learning technologies in the fields of fintech, natural language understanding, and research and development. Lemay.ai is in the top tier of the Canadian government's AI supplier list, clutch.co's Clutch Leaders Matrix for "Top AI Developers in Canada", and is a member of the Canadian Association of Defence and Security Industries (CADSI). Find out more at www.Lemay.ai
