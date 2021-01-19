CHUCK STEVENS NAMED FIRST CEO OF REAL RADIOLOGY
— Dr. Jon Jaksha, MD / Managing Partner | REAL Radiology, LLC
Management Veteran to Oversee REAL Radiology’s Future Growth
Chuck Stevens has been appointed as Chief Executive Officer of REAL Radiology, LLC. Stevens takes-over all business management functions, which the group’s three physician-owners have been sharing.
“Since 2012, REAL Radiology has been delivering on the commitments we’ve made to each client: to provide patient-care-focused, high-quality, and on-time radiology interpretations,” Managing Partner Dr. John Jaksha said. “Having Chuck Stevens’ proven leadership and skill sets will help us expand our business and deepen our relationships with our existing clients while maintaining our focus on patient care and service excellence.
“REAL Radiology remains independent and physician-owned and operated, which we believe our clients appreciate and many in the industry respect.”
Before being named CEO of REAL Radiology, Stevens provided his keen financial, accounting, and strategic business skills to each of the organizations - Creighton University, Werner Enterprises, Transportation Performance, Inc., Jelecos, LLC, NRG Energy, and Clearway Energy, Inc., have all benefited from Chuck’s proven financial expertise, business leadership, and unwavering integrity.
Chuck is a known leader to REAL Radiology, LLC. From 2013-16, Chuck filled the CFO role with REAL Radiology and championed its finances, accounting, and general business management responsibilities. In these early years, Chuck helped establish several essential best practices, which proved to be indispensable and have contributed to REAL’s success.
About REAL Radiology: A national provider of teleradiology solutions, REAL Radiology, was established with a singular purpose: to enhance patient care by providing our clients—radiology groups, standalone emergency rooms, multispecialty medical clinics, and hospitals—with outstanding radiology services. When our company formed in 2012, we recognized the need for accessible, accurate, and timely radiology reporting. Since then, we have fulfilled that need by making our ABR certified/eligible, US-Based radiologists available to our clients’ patient care providers 24/7/365. REAL Radiology is Accredited by the Joint Commission.
