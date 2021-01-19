Hands and Feet PickaPath Hopscotch is the Best Party Game for Kids and Adults Since Hasbro's Twister
PickaPath Hopscotch is the new, fun, and deceivingly simple twist to the game of hopscotch. Get moving and challenge your family and friends.
PickaPath has launched the new Hands and feet hopscotch game for kids and adults that crosses borders in ways the world needs right now. Players hop from one row of tiles to the next, matching your hands and feet to the correct patterns. Miss a step or fall and lose your turn. Rearrange the board, crisscross tiles, or even change their direction, making the game even more difficult. PickaPath has created a simple and fun game for parties, holidays, and family game nights.
— Kayt H.
Each row has three sets of tiles. You can set up any number of rows. Make it simple and easy for anyone to try by making the patterns simple and straightforward. Crisscross tiles making it increasingly difficult, giving anyone a challenge. Make it pure insanity and change tile direction!
Game Details
PickaPath Hopscotch comes with 24 soft foam tiles that include printed hands and feet. PickaPath Hopscotch is available at Walmart.com with an introductory price of $25.97. Players can join the club by signing up and receive a printable hopscotch kit for free.
Play is vital for child development and learning — especially for children with disabilities. As we grow older, we think play is less critical, but many argue the opposite. At PickaPath, we aspire to bridge the gap between parents and children and redefine how families spend time together through play. We encourage everyone to put down their phones and spend time face-to-face time together.
Lonnie and Leslie created PickaPath Hopscotch during COVID quarantine with the hope of paying off their significant amount of student loan debt. Their looming burden and desire to be good parents inspired them to create kids' games that encourage less screen time. They hope it will encourage families to increase and improve quality time together. With a pending patent, they're excited to bring PickaPath Hopscotch and more to the world!
