Hands and Feet PickaPath Hopscotch is the Best Party Game for Kids and Adults Since Hasbro's Twister

Woman playing hands and feet hopscotch Woman playing hands and feet hopscotch Pickapath game package

PickaPath Hopscotch is the new, fun, and deceivingly simple twist to the game of hopscotch. Get moving and challenge your family and friends.

SO MANY LAUGHS! Teenager approved! Oh my goodness, we played this on New Year's Eve with our two teenage boys, and we were ALL laughing and having a great time together.” — Kayt H.