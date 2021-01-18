Art Shuttle Santa Fe – Chicago – New York Is Scheduled for January 20

The NYC-based art shipping company Fine Art Shippers has announced its next consolidated art shuttle going from Santa Fe to New York on January 20.

NEW YORK, NY, US, January 18, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The NYC-based art shipping company Fine Art Shippers has announced its next consolidated art shuttle going from Santa Fe to New York this Wednesday, January 20. The shuttle will go through Illinois where Fine Art Shippers will make a stop in Chicago to deliver artworks from New Mexico and to pick up the items that need to be shipped to New York. The art shuttle is operated by a trained team of art handlers proficient in packing and shipping art and antiques of any kind, including museum-quality pieces that require special handling and great attention to detail.

Fine Art Shippers has over 25 years of experience in handling and shipping various types of artwork. The company is based in New York City and run by dedicated art collectors and logistics specialists who know that each piece of art is unique and may require a special way of packaging and transportation. Fine Art Shippers has been successfully serving artists, galleries, auctioneers, designers, museums, and private collectors for many years, delivering premium quality yet cost-effective art shipping solutions. The company’s range of services includes local art courier delivery, national transportation, international shipping, art packing and crate fabrication, art storage, art installation, fine furniture moving, art insurance, and many more. Art shuttles are also an essential part of the services offered by Fine Art Shippers in the United States.

The art shuttle Santa Fe – Chicago – New York is the upcoming shuttle operated by Fine Art Shippers, which is scheduled for January 20. Fine Art Shippers is planning to leave New Mexico this Wednesday after collecting the art items from different locations in Santa Fe. As mentioned above, the company can pick up any type of artwork, be it a painting, sculpture, or a piece of antique furniture. The art shuttle will then head to Chicago where it will make a stop for art deliveries and further pick-ups. After leaving Chicago, the shuttle will go to its final destination in New York City.

After arriving in NYC, Fine Art Shippers will deliver art and antiques to clients in the New York metropolitan area. The company can also deliver the items to other cities on the East Coast of the United States – from Boston to Miami – If needed. The shipment and delivery details should be discussed with the Fine Art Shippers team in advance. Clients can request a free shipping quote online or contact the company’s representatives by email or phone directly.