AnX Robotica Announces CPT Code For Magnetic Controlled Capsule Endoscopy
The CPT Code establishes a standard reimbursement pathway for this new procedure which is performed with the company’s NaviCam SystemPLANO , TEXAS, USA, January 18, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AnX Robotica Corporation, (www.anxrobotics.com), the developer and manufacturer of the NaviCam Magnetically Controlled Capsule Endoscopy (MCCE) System, is pleased to announce that the American Medical Association (AMA) has issued a new Current Procedural Terminology (CPT) code for Magnetically controlled capsule endoscopy, which can help clinicians to diagnose and treat patients with esophageal and stomach disease. The new CPT code will become effective on July 1, 2021 at which time providers can utilize the code when performing the MCCE procedure on patients across the United States.
The AnX Robotica NaviCam MCCE System enables maneuverability and control of a camera inside the stomach from outside the body utilizing proprietary magnetic control technology. "This is an important reimbursement milestone for providers who utilize this
new visualization option for their patients," commented Kevin Rubey, Co-Founder and Chief Strategy Officer, AnX Robotica. "A specific CPT code will enable data collection of the use of the MCCE procedure and facilitate reimbursement with payers to enable wider access to the innovative NaviCam technology."
CPT codes are granted and regulated by the AMA CPT Editorial Panel and are widely used by government payers, including Medicare and Medicaid, and commercial health plans to describe healthcare services and procedures for reimbursement. The release of this new code represents a major reimbursement milestone as hospitals and physicians across the US will be able to submit claims directly related to the service. Ultimately, these new codes will provide millions of patients with access to the innovative NaviCam technology for the care and management of gastrointestinal disease.
“‘Magnetically Controlled Capsule Endoscopy’ is a clinically proven technology for visualization of the upper gastrointestinal tract," said Ananya Das MD, of Arizona Centers for Digestive Health. “Our practice and our patients can benefit from the MCCE technology for evaluation of patients with upper gastrointestinal symptoms."
The new Category III CPT code 0651T, Magnetically controlled capsule endoscopy, esophagus through stomach, including intraprocedural positioning of capsule, with interpretation and report, will become effective on July 1st, 2021.
More than 900 NaviCam Systems are in use throughout the world with more than 600,000 patients benefiting from the procedure. The NaviCam System was CE marked
in 2018 for marketing in Europe and was granted FDA De Novo clearance in 2020 to begin marketing in the USA. Over 30 peer-reviewed publications describe the MCCE technology, with additional studies ongoing in the United States, Europe, and Asia.
About AnX Robotica
AnX Robotica develops and provides non-invasive and minimally invasive products for the benefit of patients around the world by providing advanced technologies to physicians. AnX is a global medical technology leader committed to innovation through application of advanced technologies and high-performance physician friendly solutions to address patient needs and reduce the cost of healthcare. For more information visit www.anxrobotics.com.
