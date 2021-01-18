Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Gazprom confirms compliance of its quality management and process safety management systems with international standards

Background

Gazprom developed and successfully implemented a corporate Quality Management System. The QMS is aimed at further improving the Company’s performance and efficiency. The system covers business processes in such areas as natural gas, condensate and oil production, transportation, storage and processing, as well as in other fields.

The ISO 9001:2015 standard is based on such principles as, inter alia, customer focus, motivation and engagement of top management in quality assurance processes, and continuous improvement of the Quality Management System.

The Integrated System of Process Safety Management of Gazprom applies to the Company and its subsidiaries. It aims to protect the lives and health of employees, provide a safe working environment, and ensure the reliable operation of hazardous facilities, as well as fire safety and road safety. Gazprom’s ISPSM has been certified for compliance with the OHSAS 18001:2007 standard since 2014.

The certification audit for both QMS and ISPSM was carried out by the Russian Register certification association.

Gazprom confirms compliance of its quality management and process safety management systems with international standards

