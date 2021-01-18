VisionPoint Welcomes Craig Heldman as New CEO; Founder & Former CEO, Diane Kuehn, Steps Into Chairman Role
VisionPoint Marketing hires Craig Heldman as the company’s new CEO. Founder and former CEO, Diane Kuehn, will become the company’s Chairman.RALEIGH, N.C., USA, January 18, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- VisionPoint Marketing is thrilled to announce that Craig Heldman has been hired as the company’s new Chief Executive Officer. Founder and former CEO, Diane Kuehn, will become the company’s Chairman, effective immediately.
Heldman brings nearly two decades of experience in growing businesses that serve the education sector. He has been recognized as a visionary who sees beyond siloes, having helped hundreds of schools revolutionize operations at the intersection of marketing, enrollment, advancement, and technology.
Heldman believes education is the best hope for our world and our future. The driving passion behind his work is a desire to help foster life-changing connections between institutions and students. “It’s never been harder for schools to find right-fit students, and never more important to prove out a clear and precise return on that investment. For 20 years now, VisionPoint has been helping its clients find and win those right-fit students efficiently,” says Heldman. “Our goal at VisionPoint now is to grow into an even more valuable partner through new offerings and products that our clients can’t imagine living without.”
Before taking the helm at VisionPoint, Heldman spent over two decades at Hobsons, joining the company when it was in relative startup mode and leading its transformation from an electronic publisher to a technology provider. During his tenure as Hobsons’ U.S. President, and later CEO, Hobsons cemented itself as the global leader in student success solutions across the education sector, including K-12 career and college readiness, as well as higher ed enrollment management and retention. Heldman then became CEO of iModules, reestablishing its place as the market’s leading alumni engagement platform.
“In VisionPoint’s next CEO, it was important that we find not only an exceptional executive leader capable of growing an already thriving group like ours, but also someone with deep insight into the challenges and opportunities higher education is facing and a passion for helping our client partners succeed,” says Kuehn. “Most important, we sought a leader who embodies our values with authenticity. I’m convinced we’ve found the perfect leader in Craig and am thrilled to partner with him from the Chair position to take VisionPoint to new heights.”
Heldman is joining the company at a time of remarkable growth. Over the past three years – and even through the pandemic and economic downturn of 2020 – VisionPoint has experienced significant client growth and doubled its staff to over 50 full-time employees “None of this success would be possible without Diane’s leadership and, of course, the trust our clients place in us,” says Heldman.
VisionPoint Marketing is an award-winning marketing and advertising agency focused solely on serving higher education institutions. Founded in 2001 and headquartered in Raleigh, N.C., VisionPoint combines next-level data analytics sophistication with the essential suite of services in brand, web, advertising, and enrollment marketing to drive sustainable enrollment growth in partnership with its clients. More information is available at www.visionpointmarketing.com or by email at info@visionpointmarketing.com.
